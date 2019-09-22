Manistee Variety to close after 40 years

Manistee Art Institute purchases former Manistee Artist’s Mall building

MANISTEE — Alexander Graham Bell said, “When one door closes, another opens.”

At the end of November John Smith will close the door on a 40-year career as a retailer, having opened Manistee Variety at 435 River St. in 1979.

If all goes according to plan, the Manistee Art Institute (MAI) will open the doors in their new location at 437 River St., which was also owned by Smith and has gone under the name of Manistee Artist’s Mall.

Smith bought 435 River St. in 1971 and 437 River St. in 1972.

“I came here with Ben Franklin in ‘71; I opened Scottville Variety in ‘79 and the same year I opened this,” he said gesturing to the store around him. “Then basically I tried to cater to the craft business, yarns, beads, all that kind of stuff. That’s basically what we’ve been doing – fabric.”

He closed Scottville Variety three years ago.

“I’m 77, I need to retire,” he said. He had plans for a sale for Manistee Variety, but it fell through. “I still plan to close the store on Nov. 30.”

Smith said he and his wife have enjoyed being a part of the Manistee community over the past four decades.

“We raised all three of our kids (here); they graduated from Manistee High,” he said. “They all have good jobs, and they’re all in Indiana so that’s why I’m going to Indiana.”

Smith said a few years ago, he and his wife sold their house and moved to Indiana.

“I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s just time to retire. To be honest, business has got a little tougher the last three years with Amazon and all them outfits. Some people prefer to sit in their PJs and order from their phones.”

Smith said when he first came to town in the early 1970s, he was a member of the Jaycees.

“We instituted (Project) Face Lift, which we tried to get people who had Victorian buildings not paint them purple and pink. Of course, that evolved now into the Historical District, make sure we don’t mess up the Victorian façade,” he said.

He has noticed one big change over the past 40 years on River Street.

“All the big chains are gone, Woolworths, Montgomery Ward, JC Penny, those were all here when I first came. That’s the big change,” Smith said. “Down the road, I don’t know what’s going to happen to retailing. Taxes keep going up and Amazon, they keep taking more and more of the business.”

The sale with the MAI for 437 River St. closed last week. Kerry Schubach, MAI president, said the group has looked at a lot of buildings in town and knew location was important.

“We know the value of River Street, and we also know the value of having art in the community,” she said. “We came in here, and we’ve got the perfect spot to continue representing our artists with a sales gallery, where we can have the local artists’ support, be part of it and we can support them as far as being able to display and sell their works.

“We’ve got this space over here that when we get it cleaned out and fixed up will be a perfect gallery for display. Plus it will be a big open space where we can do other things. We’ve got people already that are interested in using it.”

The MAI rents its current space at 345 River St., next to Goody’s Juice & Java.

“It’s not a money maker at all,” said Schubach. “We’ve never made money in the space we sell at. But it’s the only space we’ve had so a lot of people think that we’re supporting ourselves with that store and we’re not. It’s just part of our mission to do that, and it’s kept us in the public eye by being somewhere where we had our name and we’re doing something with the community.”

The nonprofit will be financing the new space with a loan, Schubach said.

“Down here we’ll have more chances to make money; in the future we’ll be working on different types of campaigns,” she said. “We can now, with some space, be able to do some things that are fundraisers for us, that we didn’t have the space before. We’ll have space to do things to generate income that we didn’t have before.”

A tentative timeline calls for moving the inventory from the sales space to the new space by mid-October. The group also plans to keep the custom framing, previously offered through Manistee Variety, intact.

While excited about the possibilities for the MAI, Schubach is disappointed about the loss for the community with Manistee Variety closing.

“I’ve tried to think of a way to keep the store going … can somebody rent the space and run it as a co-op?” she wondered. “Is there anything they can do, because it’s the only thing that services the vast area because it’s rural. If somebody needs buttons, it’s the only place to go around here to get buttons. …

“I’ve had people tell me ‘my kid had a project and we had to find what we needed, it was the only place in town we could get it.’”