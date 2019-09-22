Portagers win their own Onekama Invitational

ONEKAMA — The Onekama Portagers continued to impress on Saturday, adding another feather to the cap this season by winning their own Onekama Invitational Tournament.

The Portagers breezed through both pool and bracket play — dropping just one of the 12 total sets they played on the day — en route to topping the five-team field and claiming the championship trophy.

“This tournament was a total team effort,” said Onekama coach Linda Elo. “Their play really didn’t let up all day. They just charged through and played really steady, fantastic volleyball.”

In pool play, Onekama swept Marion (25-16, 25-17), Manistee (25-12, 25-6) and Buckley (25-16, 25-15) while splitting its pair of sets with Hart (25-22, 23-25). Based on winning percentage from the pool, the Portagers received a bye in the single-elimination tournament bracket. Onekama went on to sweep Manistee 25-19, 25-9 in the semifinal and topped Hart 25-16, 25-10 in the title match.

“I’m really proud of the way the girls played,” Elo said. “Hanna Hughes did a great job running our offense. She connected with six players, cumulating a total of 114 kills. And our defensive effort was led by Ella with 48 digs, which is just great.”

Onekama’s Colleen McCarthy led the attack with 51 kills while teammates Sophie Wisniski added 24 and Sara Bromley 20. Ajah Fink and Sydnee Hrachovina contributed seven- and nine-point serving runs, respectively, for the Portagers.

“We want to keep building on our foundation and this momentum,” Elo said, “maybe even dig a little deeper and stay efficient with our offense and defense. The girls are doing a great job.”

While Manistee was ousted in the semifinal round, coach Kevin Schmutzler saw a lot of promising signs from the Chippewas.

“These girls continue to work hard and get better each week,” he said. “They have really decreased the amount of mistakes and are playing smarter. We’ll use this weekend’s small wins to build confidence and consistency.

“Lyndsey Kelley continues to be impressive in her leadership and her play on the court,” he added of the senior. “She hustles all over the court, setting up plays for the other girls to take advantage of.”

Aside from the loss to the Portagers, Manistee fell to Marion (25-12, 25-13) and Hart (25-18, 25-19) in pool play, but topped Buckley (25-16, 25-18). The Chippewas got the better of Buckley again (25-18, 26-24) in the bracket’s quarterfinal round before falling to Onekama.

On the day, Manistee’s Morgan Ju and Lyndsey Kelley each had nine aces while Anna Jankweitz had seven. Emily Gardner and Logan Wayward each had 13 kills while Ju added 10 and Jankweitz nine.