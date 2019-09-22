Sabers drop league game to Mesick on the road

MESICK — Manistee Catholic Central was the first to strike on Saturday and were within striking distance by halftime.

The Sabers, however, faded down the stretch in a 63-20 West Michigan D League loss to Mesick.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but for most of the first half we were right there with them, shot for shot,” said MCC coach Jake Szymanski. “We had our opportunities to get ourselves back into the game, but eventually we just ran out of gas.”

Mateo Barnett had quite the afternoon for the Sabers, as the junior played a key role in all three of their touchdowns, including a game-opening 80-yard kickoff return to put his team up early. Barnett also rushed for 111 yards and a score and, as quarterback, threw for a touchdown, connecting on a 35-yard strike to receiver Adam Pierce.

Josue Hernandez totaled 59 yards rushing for the Sabers (1-3, 1-2 WMDL), while Barnett led the defense with seven tackles as Pierce had five.

MCC trailed Mesick 32-20 at halftime, but with such a short bench was unable to keep up in the second half.

“They were a much bigger, stronger, faster team with a lot more subs,” Szymanski said. “We only suited up 10 guys (Saturday), and within the first few minutes we had one of our starters tweak a knee, so that kind of set us back a bit offensively.

“Defensively, we managed to hold in there and keep fighting,” he added. “We were able to score some points that first half, so we definitely had a shot.”

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 WMDL) blew the game open in the final two quarters, but Szymanski said he was proud of his guys for fighting until the very end.

“It was definitely a dog fight,” he said, “and I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the guys. They never gave up. I was really proud and thankful that they gave it literally everything they had.”

MCC will host Baldwin for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Saber Stadium.