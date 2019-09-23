The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week September 19 through September 25, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“The Manistee Shipbuilding company plant, source of employment to a large number of men, today is closed down for an indefinite period, perhaps permanently, as the result of a walk-out of 76 workmen yesterday afternoon, who, it is said, followed the leadership of not to exceed a half dozen radicals when their demand for a 10-cents an hour wage increase was denied.

“Following this action on the part of the workmen, a telegram ordering the closing of the yard was received from John T. Donahue, president of the Northern Transportation company of Baltimore, owner of the yard, which reads as follows:

“‘…In order that there be no misunderstanding as to our position you are instructed to close up the yard at once. Put everybody off except the watchman. Cancel all orders for materials or machinery you have placed. As soon as these details are attended to return to Baltimore.’

“The strike is said at the company’s offices here to have been incited by a few of the highest paid workmen at the yard, and it is stated that many of the men who joined in it did so reluctantly and through fear of ridicule by fellow workmen.

“A drizzle beginning after 1 o’clock and developing into a downright downpour as the afternoon progressed spread a damp blanket over the Manistee county fair at Onekama yesterday, and while curtailing the program to some extent failed to appreciable diminish the attendance or the enjoyment of the festivities.

“The crowd was one of the largest in the fair’s history,and insured the financial success of the 1919 exhibition. The agreeable morning was devoted to inspection of exhibits, reunion parties and a baseball game between the Arcadia and Kaleva teams, won by the former by a score of 14 to 4.

“Erection of another factory building in Manistee is conditional only upon the availability of labor. The new factory is the project of the Goshen Shirt company. This organization stands ready to construct another plant at any time there is promise of securing the necessary help. Assurances are given that the building will be as large as the labor supply will justify.

“Service-women are eligible to membership in the American Legion…There are several women in Manistee eligible for membership in the Fred M. Hodskin post No. 10. Nurses, clerks and any who have an honorable discharge from the army, the navy or the marine corps may be admitted.

“The majority of students who graduated with the 1919 class of Woodrow Wilson high school are to matriculate in the University of Michigan this year. About 13 out of the 58 graduates have secured their credits from this school, and have made application for entrance to the college.

“Others, who graduated several years ago and whose education was interrupted by enlistment in the army and navy, will return this year to resume their studies. The boys who offered their services to Uncle Sam, after a long absence from their studies, are still intent upon pursuing college education.

“A dull, drab, drizzly day to wind up the fair.

“Talent is one thing; tact is everything.

“There are several important commodities that don’t cost a cent more than usual. For instance, fresh air, sunshine, wholesome exercise, sleep, good humor, pleasant conversation, library books, and the music in your untouched piano.

“Notice To Strikers. Personally I believe we acted hastily and unwisely in giving up our places at the shipyards. No doubt others feel as I do. I was really not in favor of our action but didn’t want to be the ‘piker’ so went out with the rest.

“Let’s not be responsible for driving an industry out of Manistee. If any of us were dissatisfied we would have quit individually.

“I’m going to be back on the job Monday morning. Who is with me?

[Signed] ONE WHO WALKED OUT. (Paid Adv.)

“That the decision to leave their employment at the Manistee Shipyards does not hold the present unanimous approval of those who walked out Thursday is indicated by the advertisement [above].

“The person who presented the advertisement did not disclose his name stating that it didn’t matter.

“The yards expected to employ 150 men shortly. The loss of such an industry can only be deeply regretted, coming as it does when Manistee is enjoying gratifying industrial prospects. Manistee can only hope that many will feel that they can, in fairness, return to their places. A strong leader such as the unidentified advertiser appears to be may be able to accomplish much.

“Closing of the Manistee Shipyard may result in the loss of another industry which the city probably would have received in the near future.

“Fear was expressed today that President John T. Donahue’s offer [to give a site at his yards for the erection of an immense canning factory] might now be withdrawn. It is hardly probable that he would care to invest in such a proposition if he had no other local interests. Because of the fact that such a factory as was proposed would create a generous local market for fruits and vegetables and would have materially stimulated the rural business coming to Manistee, the disappointment of merchants cannot be concealed.

“Continuation of the shipyard might mean the saving of two industries for Manistee.

“A warning to prepare for a possible recurrence this fall and winter of Influenza epidemic is conveyed in Health Officer Homer Ramsdell’s report which was submitted to the council last night. Already three cases have broken out here. The attacks were mild and the patients have recovered, but it is urged that every precaution be taken to prevent its spread.

“It was predicted this morning that the Woodrow Wilson high school would have one of the fastest football teams that it has seen in several years…

“Watching the team closely, noticing the excellent material it has, Principal H. S. Lyttle took the opportunity of rewarding the boys with football suits. They have been playing previous to this, in old picked-up clothes at home…Two new pigskins have also been ordered, and are expected to arrive in a short time.

“The high cost of living has hit the public library.

“Though the institution will still continue its free reading service (and free reading is about all the public gets these days), an increase of funds will be necessary to maintain the present standard.

“Members of the library board last night appeared before the city commissioners and requested that the next library appropriation be set at $6,000, $1,000 more than the usual budget. The additional money, it was explained, was required to meet the raises of Library workers, maintenance, and the advance in the cost of binding volumes.

“The budget will be considered at the next meeting of the commission…

“Don’t pray too hard for a winter that will make ice or they’ll be telling us next summer it was so thick they couldn’t cut it.

“It is noticeable that theater audiences are no longer shocked by exhibitions of bare legs by either men or women. Back in the days when the ‘Black Crook’ was supposed to be the pinnacle of naughtiness the girls never forgot their stockings. But that was when women used to conceal their shoulders and expose their naket ears. Now they’ve reversed that system, too.

“Members of the police force last night submitted to the council a petition asking that the winter overcoats this year be provided by the city, because they can’t afford to buy them on account of the advance and excessive price of the same. On motion of Commissioner Webb this petition was denied, it being pointed out that the raise in salary was done to enable the officers to meet the added expense.

“A skeleton, presumably that of a man, was found buried in the Jenkin’s Bayou just east of Merritt’s Hill on the River Road yesterday morning by Mr. Kruse, residing in that neighborhood…The deductions of the sheriff are that the body must have been in the river for probably 25 or 30 years.

“The only article found in the pockets was a tarnished, gold match-case. The case is undergoing a thorough cleaning in order to ascertain whether there is any monogram upon it.

“The remains of the skeleton were buried on a high knoll overlooking the bayou. Thus, some poor trader or hunter received a second burial even while his bones were rotted and decayed.

“Emphatic instructions were again received yesterday by Supt. Elmore Delbert from President J. T. Donahue to close down the Manistee Shipbuilding plant, and several workmen this morning prepared the yard for the end of operations.

“About 30 of the men who went out on strike Thursday noon reported for work this morning, but owing to the orders of President Donahue they were unable to resume. The decision to resume was made at a meeting of the men Saturday, when a majority vote impelled them to take up their work again.

“Advised of this Supt. Delbert immediately forwarded a telegram to President Donahue stating the situation. The latter, however, feeling that the men were dissatisfied, decided that the craft now in frame could not be finished under these conditions, and ordered discontinuance of further construction.

“It was stated at the yard this morning that in a few more weeks the barge would have been ready for deck construction, which then would have provided the men with work under shelter and could go ahead without losing an hour’s time. Several new machines have already arrived which were to have been used in expediting the construction.

“Automobile headlights formed the only source of light for a section of the downtown district Saturday night, when the electrical storm near here put one of the feed wires from the transmission stations out of commission. Homes in the ‘hill’ district were also without electricity.

“At the time of going to press this afternoon an aeroplane reached the city from the south. Particulars on its arrival were not available.

“Continued investigation by the sheriff’s department has added to the mystery concerning the identity of the skeleton found at Jenkins bayou. The old account book [previously unreported by the paper, to the best of my knowledge] and the gold matchcase have been presented to persons believed familiar with them, but none would commit themselves.

“That the skeleton is not that of Perry Russell is the belief of James Russell, a brother [and also that of Russell’s widow]…The circumstances around Henry Klber and Par Dority, both of whom disappeared about 25 or 30 years ago, will now be investigated, and unless some new angle is discovered, the matter will rest with these two. Disappearances in those days were not uncommon, and it is possible that some new names may be suggested.

“This is to be the last call for knitted articles that have been given out at Red Cross headquarters. Anyone having any kind of knitted articles must have them at headquarters by Friday, September 26. Every article the Red Cross has in their possession by Saturday will be shipped on that day, and it is to be the final shipment. Headquarters of the Red Cross are to be closed on the first of next month.

“If government can force men to cross an ocean and sacrifice their lives, it can force them to arbitrate labor disputes. That is cold logic. Government says it can’t be done. That is cold feet.

“Tonight at sundown marks the beginning of a new year for the Jewish race throughout the world. From today until Sept. 12, 1920,will be the year 5680 for the Jews, and beginning with Sept. 12, 1920 will be the year 5681. The event will be observed locally.

“Pleasant autumn we’re having, yes?

“By next summer or possibly later the government contract for the construction of a breakwater at the south end of the pier will have been completed, said Superintendent Bert Thorpe of the local engineering department yesterday.

“Seven years ago the Guenzel and Grayling companies agreed to construct the breakwater, but due to labor conditions and the turmoil of war the firms threw up the job. The government [which is represented by the eastern and western lake shore construction companies consolidated] took hold of the matter and three years ago resumed the incomplete work.

“During its operation here the company has employed about 25 local men. The men employed at the plant are paid a minimum wage of $3 a day, with a maximum of $140 a month. A carpenter gets as high as $4.80 a day. The men are required to work only 8 hours a day, with a half-day holiday on Saturday on full pay.

“During summer months Manistee youths going to college have earned enough to carry them through nearly one year of their learning. Many University of Michigan students have borne the task of stone lifting for several months to enable them to continue their schooling. In this way the government construction company has been a benefit to Manistee.

“John Flynn, a pioneer resident of Manistee, died early this morning at Mercy sanitarium, where he has made his home for over seven years.

“Mr. Flynn was born was born in Waterford county, Ireland, Aug. 7, 1835…He [and Mrs.] came to Manistee [in 1862] with his family and was one of the earliest settlers, there being but two other white families in this locality at that time.

“Sunday newspapers, denied Manistee because of no railroad service on Sundays,will be available this week when the Grand Rapids Herald begins its truck delivery system to this section of Michigan.

“Beware, you speeders. The patience of the police department has been tried. From now on those exceeding the limit will be immediately taken into custody. Motorcycle Policeman Olk has already hauled in five or six violators.

“Rich relatives never seem to do with their money what we poor relatives think they ought to do.”