AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 17 cents compared to last week

DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan are down after jumping 22 cents to $2.78 per gallon on Sept.18.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded 17 cents more than a week ago and 5 cents more than this time last month. Despite the increase, drivers are still paying about 15 cents less than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $6 from when prices were their highest last May.

“The Michigan state average has slowly declined for the past few days, signaling that pump prices are likely stabilizing,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.77 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average but 16 cents less than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages include Ann Arbor ($2.80), Metro Detroit ($2.77) and Jackson ($2.75). The least expensive gas price averages include Traverse City ($2.63), Marquette ($2.68) and Flint ($2.68).

Daily national, state and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.