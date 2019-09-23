Benzonia walking tour to focus on Bruce Catton’s reminiscences

BENZONIA — Bruce Catton’s Benzonia will be the focus of a guided walking offered by the Benzie Area Historical Society tour next month.

The tour, set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 13, will highlight places mentioned by Catton in his reminiscence Waiting for the Morning Train, the story of his childhood and adolescence in Benzonia. The informal tour will depart from The Mills Community House. Bruce’s father, Robert, was the principal of the Benzonia Academy and the family resided at The Mills following the devastating 1909 fire that destroyed the Academy’s East Hall.

Led by historian and Benzie Area Historical Museum Curator Jane Purkis, the stroll through Benzonia will include historical details and interesting background on some of the homes and businesses Catton mentions in his childhood memoir.

The tour will end at the Benzie Area Historical Museum with a discussion about Catton’s significance as a writer of popular Civil War histories. The museum’s Catton exhibit includes the Medal of Freedom presented to him by President Gerald Ford.

Those interested in joining the tour should contact the Benzie Area Historical Museum at (231) 882-5539 or info@benziemuseum.org or meet at The Mills Community House at 12:45 on Oct. 13. The Mills Community House is located at 891 Michigan Ave., Benzonia. The 1.5 hour tour will cover approximately a half mile.

There is no fee for the tour; however, donations will be accepted.