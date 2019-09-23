Chips compete, place 9th at Big Rapids’ Tullymore Invitational

STANWOOD — Manistee girls golf participated in the Tullymore Invitational on Monday. The Chippewas faced some stiff competition and placed ninth out of 13 teams, recording an 18-hole team score of 441. Tournament host Big Rapids took the top spot with a score of 353.

“We went up against a couple Class A schools like Bloomfield Hills and Clarkston,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “They finished ahead of us, but we competed pretty decently with Clarkston, who shot a 422.”

Ari Kamaloski led the Chippewas on the day with a score of 100. Trista Arnold recorded a 112, Marial Rahn finished with a 113 and Lily Sandstedt rounded out the scoring with a 116.

Not factoring into the team score were Sara Thompson and Amy Bagley, who both shot a 118.

“It was a good day,” Warnke said. “Ari Kamaloski has been just awesome lately. Scores were about where they should be. They all said they wanted to cut at least about five strokes off of that. That puts us in a pretty good spot for regionals coming up in about two weeks.”

Though Monday marked the first day of autumn, Warnke said it was a great day for golf.

“The weather held out,” she said. “The course was beautiful. We’ve never been there before. I told the girls to enjoy it because it might be the only time we get to play there.”

Manistee competes at Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.