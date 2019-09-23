Local veteran honored with quilt for milestone birthday

MANISTEE — Manistee resident William DeYoung is not used to being in the limelight, but the veteran was all smiles when recently celebrating his 100th birthday with family.

While DeYoung’s birthday is Tuesday, born Sept. 24, 1919, he received a special visit at Green Acres on Monday, honoring his years of service in World War II.

Brenda Ricketts, Michigan district coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, honored DeYoung with a handmade patriotic quilt in front of his family. Keith Graham, of the American Legion Post No. 10, and Stan Preidis, of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499, who were involved during the process, presented him with a certificate.

“We feel very excited about this, of course, him being 100 years old and being my father,” said Demmen DeYoung, William’s son. “He’s very reserved and not outgoing as far as a party personality. He’s a very caring, forgiving and loving person but he’s quiet in nature — that’s his make up.

“He would not have asked for this, but you can see by the smile on his face that he’s loving it.”

DeYoung served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1941 up until the end of the war in September 1945.

Demmen, who lives in Kalamazoo, said his family often visits their summer home in Manistee. DeYoung hails from Kalamazoo, but for over seven years he has lived with family friends. He recently moved into Green Acres due to medical issues.

“He served in Wichita Falls, Texas, at the air station down there for the duration of the war. He made the rank of staff sergeant,” Demmen said. “Being 100 years old, he’s it. All of his friends and everyone else, except for Peter, who (traveled) from Australia, they are all gone. He has survived all of his business associates and military friends. He’s pretty much alone except for his family.”

Ricketts said DeYoung was nominated to receive a quilt by his daughter, Nancy.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans with comforting, handmade quilts all for no cost to the families. Right now, the Michigan Quilts of Valor Foundation has 300 requests to fulfill.

“It takes two to three weeks for someone to put it all together and get it quilted,” Ricketts said. “We have 11,000 members (quilting) nationwide. He was nominated through a family member and we honor those as soon as we can, sometimes it takes a little bit.”

The family celebrated DeYoung’s birthday on Sunday at the Manistee Golf and Country Club, and some also visited Green Acres on Monday to watch the WWII veteran receive his quilt.

“Family came from all over the place just to celebrate his birthday,” Demmen said.

DeYoung was married to his late wife, Francis, who died eight years ago.

In his time living in Kalamazoo, DeYoung worked with sheet metal after the war had ended, ran his own business and eventually retired. He enjoys watching sports and once had a knack for woodworking, using his hands-on skills.

He has enjoyed his time living in Manistee.

“We are very proud of him,” Demmen said. “He’s only been (at Green Acres) for a couple of months but he loves it. He loves the Manistee area. This has turned into his home.”

For those who love quilting, Ricketts said they accept donations from volunteers.

“If you want to just make quilts, there are size requirements available on the website,” she said. “If you want to make a quilt and donate it, we ask you look at the requirements and contact your state coordinator. They will take it from you.”

The quilts are all different in design, and of course, they are made with care by volunteers and Quilts of Valor Foundation members.

“We try to keep them patriotic, but they do not have to be,” Ricketts said. “It’s the love of the stitching that goes into it that we honor the most.”

For more information on the Quilts of Valor, visit www.qovf.org/.