Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Casino expanding

The Little River Casino is growing and by the holiday season there will be over a 50 percent increase in gaming capacity. A new addition to the building on the western end will create approximately 54,000 square feet of gaming space which is enough room to add nearly 300 slot machines. The building will also house more office space, another set of bathrooms for the casino and a service bar connected to the sports bar.

40 YEARS AGO

Boats ablaze

Manistee firemen fought a Friday night fire that caused major damage to three boats moored at Solberg’s Marina on Manistee Lake. Officials report one boat with an Ohio registration but whose owner has not yet been determined was burned completely and sank. Another tied next to it belonging to a Pennsylvania man was gutted and severely damaged and a third belonging to an Alabama man was scorched on its port side.

Bicyclists on parade

48 bicyclists in grades 4-12 participated in the “Wheels for Life” bike-a-thon held yesterday afternoon in Manistee’s industrial park. Money raised at the event will go to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

60 YEARS AGO

Students hear guest speaker

The Norman-Dickson and Kaleva schools had the privilege Monday of hearing an assembly program by Dr. Glen Cunningham, who is making a tour of Michigan schools under the sponsorship of the Michigan Alcohol Foundation. The expenses of his visit here were paid by the two schools jointly to the foundation. Dr. Cunningham was one of the world’s greatest track stars. Doing most of his running in the 1930s, he ran a record-breaking mile of four minutes and 4.4 seconds, a record which stood for more than a decade.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum