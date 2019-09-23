Manistee’s past featured in annual cemetery walk

MANISTEE — Taking a walk through Manistee’s Oak Grove Cemetery can be likened to taking a step back in the area of this community.

The rows or tombstone, monuments and mausoleums all represent people who helped shape Manistee into the community that exists today.

For many years every October Susan Lund Coyle leads a walk through the cemetery that features many local prominent residents who have Oak Grove as their final resting place.

This year it will take place at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13. Cost for the walk is $2 for anyone age 5 years and up and the proceeds benefit the Oak Grove Cemetery Flower Fund and the Manistee County Historical Museum. The Oak Grove Cemetery is located on Veterans Memorial Drive just before the M-110 intersection by Burger King. People should meet right by the Fowler mausoleum near the entrance of the cemetery.

Every year Lund Coyle makes some new additions to the tour, but also keeps adding new stories like the one this year about the Kanouse Mausoleum.

“Jane Kanouse is buried in there and she was only 36 years old with a young child when she died,” said Lund-Coyle. “They buried her somewhere else in the cemetery at first. However, her husband, Harry, decided he wanted more of a presence for her and built this that cost around $10,000 with the intention of being buried with her when he died.

Lund-Coyle said Harry married again so Jane is the only one buried in that building.

“Harry is buried on the other side of the cemetery by is father and his second wife is buried in Jackson,” she said.”It’s an interesting story.”

Lund-Coyle said one of the sweet stories about the building is several years ago the stained glass window at the back that fills the inside with many colors in the afternoon sun broke. Manistee County Historical Museum executive director Mark Fedder found where her granddaughter lived in California and and contacted her about the broken window. The granddaughter sent the money to replace the window and Fedder supervised the replacement.

“It is such a great story about how all of that took place to replace the window and could only happen in a small town,” said Lund-Coyle.

This year’s walk is going to add some new people, according to Lund-Coyle.

“I am going to say none of them are tremendously heroic or had outstanding careers or trailblazers,” she said. “They were ordinary people, and in the past we haven’t hit on many people like that as we talked about people like the Candfields and those that are in the mausoleums because they are big.”

Other regulars they visit are John Hyland, who was the Medal of Honor winner in the Civil War because that was Lund-Coyle’s late husband, Duane’s, favorite and the white bronze monument for another grave site because that is a very unusual marker.

Lund-Coyle said they will be adding several people from the western portion of the cemetery who have interesting stories they haven’t talked about before this time.

“Dennis Dalton did the research for me at the museum and he found details on 12 new interesting people, and this year we are going to talk about five or six of them,” said Lund-Coyle. “He did a great job for me in finding that new information as I don’t want to do the same walk every year.”

Lund-Coyle said the amazing thing is how every one of the people buried out there played a role in this community.

“They all impacted the way we live today in our community,” she said. “They influenced changes in political policy, local demographics, contributed with their work to the economic viability of where we are and much more,” said Lund-Coyle. “Some have very funny stories and others are not very nice people. But even people who are not nice influence others. It’s just interesting.”

Lund-Coyle said she expects the walk to take 60-90 minutes in length and cover a flat terrain that is easy to walk on. It also will be possible for someone who can’t walk much to follow along in a vehicle.