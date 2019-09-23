Michigan legislature approves public school budget

MANISTEE — For the past several weeks school districts across the state of Michigan have been closely watching what is transpiring in Lansing with the state budget.

School districts have had their budgets in place since July 1, but most of them budgeted flat this year with no increase in place because they were uncertain what type of funding they would see. Late last week the Republican controlled legislature approved (91-17 in the state House and 21-17 in the Senate) the $15.2 billion proposal.

That makes it appear the school districts have a final number to work off of for their budgets — or do they? Some area school officials are waiting until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attaches her signature to the legislation to make it official before they finally exhale.

Some Democrats, including Whitmer felt that the measure didn’t give the kind of support that was necessary in to today’s educational world. It would boost the base per student aid for most schools by $240 or 3 percent, as Republicans called it a record funding increase, while Democrats said it doesn’t help schools enough.

Under the proposal that still needs the governor’s signature, the minimum per-pupil grant which most schools receive would increase from $7,871 to $8,111. Districts on the higher end would receive $8,529 or $120 more than the current $8,409, which is a 1.4 percent bump.

Local reaction to the news was more a case of school officials being happy to finally have a budget in place and knowing what they would be getting in funding from the state.

Bear Lake and Kaleva Norman Dickson schools dual superintendent Marlen Cordes was pleased with the news.

“It leaves us in pretty good shape,” said Cordes. “Bear Lake would be getting the whole thing and KND would be getting about $238. So that would be good with the per pupil funding increase and with the extra students we gained this year will definitely help out both districts.”

Cordes said the news that they had come to an agreement was welcome for another reason.

“To be honest, we were not anticipating having a budget completed by Oct. 1,” said Cordes. “With the bickering between the governor and the legislature over road funding, we were not anticipating getting this done in time. I haven’t seen all the specifics yet, but at least the broad strokes look good for school districts.”

One Manistee County School district that still is in a case of limbo is the Onekama Consolidated Schools. They were notified earlier this month that stood a good chance of moving out-of-formula in their funding this year and wouldn’t be receiving per pupil funding. This year the district saw its early enrollment numbers drop to 373 K-12 grade students this fall which impacted that formula process used to determine districts that are eligible to receive those funds. What they would be receiving instead is the local tax dollars.

At a recent Onekama Board of Education meeting, Manistee School Management Cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler, who oversees their budget, said that change has yet to be determined. Mauntler said they are still trying to get more details from the state and nothing has been determined at this time, but that they hope to have an answer this week. Mauntler said on Monday afternoon that status hot knowing hasn’t changed.

“That is a fair statement seeing as how there a multiple factors involved that are not concrete at this point in time,” she said.

However, she explained how a district is determined to be in or out of formula.

“The state funding model is calculated by taking the districts student count and multiplying it by the foundation (state per pupil money),” said Mauntler. “From that number you subtract the local taxes and the remaining amount is the state’s share. If the local taxes is more than the total revenue then the district is considered ‘out of formula’ and all local tax revenue stays with the district. So if the district’s local revenue exceeds the state’s guaranteed revenue, they are ‘out of formula’ and receive no general school aid revenue.”

Mauntler told the board that they are right on the edge of being considered in formula. Depending on certain factors they could shift back in once the fall student count is taken or the state budget is finalized and the district learns how much money it will receive. The student count day is Oct. 2.

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said she will not rest easy until the governor’s signature is on the legislation and it becomes official.

“I will gladly take it, but I still have my hesitation on whether it will pass or not because the governor declares it is not enough for education, so it makes me wonder if it is going to be tossed back to the drawing board by her,” said VanVoorst. “An increase is an increase and it will only help the bottom line to get services where they are needed. Anything for the positive is good.”

Manistee Intermediate School District superintendent Dave Cox said he likes the fact that the legislature is still looking to balance the funding out between the higher funded districts and the lower ones.

“Although the discussions and subsequent decisions regarding funding schools do not not fully address the fact that we are significantly under-funding K-12 education in Michigan, keeping the 2X formula is certainly important as we continue to move closer to quality and equitable funding,” said Cox.