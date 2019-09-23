New Chamber leadership class ready for big things

ONEKAMA — For the next nine months, professionals from around the community will take part in a leadership course sponsored by the Manistee area Chamber of Commerce.

The program, now in its fifth year, is designed to foster leadership skills in those working to build a more vibrant community.

“It’s an awesome networkin

g opportunity for all of them to get to know different players in the community,” said Stacie Bytwork, president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “One of the biggest takeaways is for these participants to get involved in the community, and take what they have learned and the connections they have made to be advocates for change.”

Members of the 2019-20 Manistee area leadership program took their first steps in an intensive two-day retreat at Portage Lake Bible Camp of Onekama last week.

Following recent tradition, the Class of 20129-20 spent much of its first meeting engaging in team building activities and networking.

Eight program days are planned, where participants will interact with local professionals to learn the latest trends in education, healthcare, government, natural resources and more. The final program day, a “mystery retreat,” is scheduled for May 21.

Participants are also expected to complete a community service project.

“We have decided that the Big Day of Serving should be the ‘community project’ going forward as part of the program,” said Bytwork. “Each class has the opportunity to make it their own and focus on different areas within the county.”

For participant Caitlyn Berard, executive director of the Manistee Downtown Development Agency, the opportunity to network with other young professionals is paramount.

“I’m new to the Manistee area and the leadership opportunity allows for me to network, to partner and see the different industries in the area,” said Berard. “It exposes me to the diversity of businesses in the area that I’m not connected or affiliated with because I’m the new kid on the block.”

Berard joins team members, Brett Ballard representing Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties; Rebecca Biller, Manistee Intermediate School District; Tracy Gary, Peterson McGregor & Associates; Anne Jacobson, West Shore Community College; Kristopher Kacynski, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialists; David Kieft, Manistee County Administrator; Justin Papes, Smith & Eddy Insurance; Michelle Ruhser, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital; Lynn Saunders, Little River Casino Resort; Zach Theriault, Packaging Corporation of America; Emma Wilkinson, Packaging Corporation of America; and Dominique Wilson, Filer Credit Union.

“This group connected really well,” said Bytwork. “I would have the community watch out for this group because I think they’re going to do a lot of great things.”