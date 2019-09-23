Red Cross: Donors of all blood types, races and ethnicities needed

LANSING — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling (800) RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23 through Oct. 15 include the following:

• Ludington: noon to 5:45 p.m., Oct. 1, Cornerstone Baptist, 121 Nelson Road;

• Ludington: 11:30 a.m. through 5:15 p.m., Oct. 9, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E Tinkham Ave.; and

• Scottville: noon to 5:45 p.m., Oct. 9, Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.