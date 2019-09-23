The Grant Super Service Station

As noted in this column before, shortly after automobiles became “the” normal way of getting around, many businesses related to said industry began to appear more and more frequently across the world.

While various auto garages, tire shops and gas stations were set up in Manistee to meet the demand (many of which were located along the old route of US-31), one of the more unique ones located within the city was a service station constructed on the corner of First and Maple streets.

Dr. Charles Loring Grant was born in Saginaw in 1880 and grew up to graduate from Saginaw Valley Medical College in 1902. One year later, he married Elfrinde Abbey and together the couple would go on to become the parents of a son, C. Loring Grant III and a daughter Lenore.

After moving from Saginaw, Dr. Grant went on to tend to the health of the residents living in the Evart, Chippewa Lake, Chase and Freesoil areas. In 1925, Dr. Grant made another move, this time to Manistee where he would originally set up his practice on River Street. An article published on April 27, 1925 in the Manistee News Advocate makes mention of the doctor’s specialized health practices as well as the location of his office. Portions of the original article follow:

“His office here will be equipped with the latest electric-therapeutic equipment and since that type of work is not particularly developed here, he will make a specialty of it. He also has had wide experience in obstetrical practice.

“For offices, Dr. Grant will occupy the two rooms over Mertens Drug Store (401 River St.), formerly occupied as living rooms by the late Dr. E.M. Keough. Dr. J.F. Goeke, now in a suite in the front part of the building facing River Street, will move his office to the rooms formerly used by Dr. Keough for his office.”

By the late 1920s, Dr. Grant had moved his office, and his residence, to the building located at 90 Maple Street. Owning the lot situated just a little south of his office/residence, and with automobiles being here to stay, it was announced that Grant had decided to construct an auto service station on the corner of First and Maple streets.

However, before any kind of construction could commence, the doctor needed to get the OK from city council. A brief article published in the Manistee News Advocate on January 21, 1931 not only provides the city’s answer to the issue concerning the potential construction of the auto service station, but also some more details on the building itself:

“The permission of the city commission was given Dr. C.L. Grant to erect an oil and greasing station at First and Maple streets, in its meeting last night. The property is owned by him. The request asked the permission to erect a gas filling station measuring 32 feet, 7 inches by 25 feet, 6 inches. The structure is to be of buff brick, tile roof, with three storage tanks and greasing equipment.”

By the spring of ‘31 the station had begun construction and was completed by early June. Details were provided by the News Advocate in their June 12, 1931 issue:

“The Grant Super-Service Station, at First and Maple streets, will open for business to the motoring public tomorrow morning, according to an announcement made today.

“Shell gas and oils will be handled and a complete greasing service maintained. A costly hydraulic lift for raising the cars to be greased has been installed, and a high pressure greasing system will be used, assuring thorough lubrication.

“The station, built by Dr. C.L. Grant, will be in charge of his son, Loring (Doc) Grant.”

Loring Grant continued to manage the service station for several more years before selling it. The station would later become known as Hineline’s Service Station, Staffeld’s Service, Chippewa Gulf Service, Chippewa City Cab and Chippewa Auto Sales.

Dr. Grant, the once well-known local physician and builder of the unique service station on the corner of Maple and First streets, passed away in 1954 and is interred in Oak Grove Cemetery.