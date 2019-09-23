Treasury: Less than a week to apply for Home Heating Credit

LANSING — Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan income tax return to get the Home Heating Credit.

All applications for the credit must be received by Sept. 30.

“Eligible individuals should not wait to apply for the Home Heating Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This important tax credit can provide some relief as we enter into the fall heating season, leaving more money available for other critical needs.”

The state Treasury Department has been processing Home Heating Credit applications since Jan. 28, 2019. To date, the average credit is $195, for a total of nearly $57 million paid out through the end of August.

The Home Heating Credit (MI-1040CR-7) form can be obtained at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by calling 517-636-4486. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.