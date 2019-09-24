CASMAN enrollment numbers on the rise

MANISTEE — CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst is like all school administrators this time of the year, watching enrollment numbers leading up to the Oct. 2 state student count to determine per pupil funding.

School administrators with an enrollment exceeding what they budgeted are hoping the deadline arrives quickly because 90 percent of their funding for the 2019-20 school year is based on the fall count with the other 10 percent going off the 2018-19 spring count. VanVoorst said the increase in funding that the state legislature approved last week would bring them up to $8,000 per pupil if signed by the governor.

“Right now we are at 69 students and we budgeted for 60 students, so that is good,” VanVoorst told her board of education at Monday’s board meeting. “A lot can change in the time we have remaining as this time of the year students move around a lot. There are days we go down and other ones where we go up. We just quit accepting new students until Sept. 27, so we have time to get the correct paperwork entered and to be able to count the students.”

CASMAN Academy is a charter school; whose chartering agent is the Manistee Intermediate School District. In the spirit of that agreement, ISD superintendent Dave Cox gave a 90 minute presentation to the CASMAN students this month on the power of being positive and staying positive.

“It was well received by the students and Dave really does a nice job with it,” said VanVoorst.

Along similar lines VanVoorst reported to the board that as charting agent the ISD continues to have a joint meeting with the ISD once a year. This is something they have done every year since becoming CASMAN’s chartering agent and this year it will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the ISD building. Every year the two boards hold a discussion looking at any ways of improving the relationship or where the ISD can lend any assistance.

VanVoorst also informed the board that the staff will be continuing their study of social emotional learning through a book study they started in June. She said much of it blends between the student and teacher roles.

School improvement is important to the success of any school district, and one of the things that helps a great deal in that area is the NWEA testing the school does to set educational goals for the upcoming year.

“We are finishing our first round of that testing this week for science and social studies,” said VanVoorst. “From that information we will gather some baseline data for their classes over the next week, so we will utilize all of this information to work towards our student improvement goals.”

Board members were also updated by the director on the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) that all school districts need in place by Jan. 1. VanVoorst said they are working on the final stages of the process and are ready to break out the plan to the staff for review.

“There are some trainings that we have planned for the staff after we get the report finished,” said VanVoorst.

Over the course of the past several months the board has received regular updates on the roof project that was done this summer at CASMAN Academy by Bob’s Roofing. VanVoorst was happy to report to the board it will be her final report on the roof.

“Bob’s Roofing was in this week to install the gutters over each of the smaller canopy roof lines,” said VanVoorst. “That was the last part of the roofing project that needed to be completed.”

Security is a major topic at all school districts, and CASMAN is taking steps in several areas to address those issues. One of those measures is installing a strobe light over the front entrance doors.

“The strobe will be activated any time we go into lock down to alert buses and parents not to approach the building,” said VanVoorst. “This idea came out of School Safety meetings and the wiring is completed and the light installation should take place soon.”

CASMAN will also be installing keypad entrances to doors, but they are waiting for the company that does to work to finish a backlog of orders.

“Unfortunately there isn’t many companies that complete this type of work in Northern Michigan and we are on their list,” said VanVoorst. “We are hopeful the work will be completed by the end of September or early October at the latest. We applied for an extension on the grant and it was awarded to us.”