Chips take 2nd, 3rd in conference opener at home

MANISTEE — It was a day of season-firsts for the Manistee cross country team as the Chippewas opened Lakes 8 Conference competition in their home opener.

And speaking of first, Manistee’s Ransom Hoeflinger continued his impressive junior campaign with a first-place overall finish in the boys race in the time of 18:20.5.

“Ransom ran incredible,” said Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel. “His goal is to get on our school record board for the home course, but it’s hard to do when you’re leading the race all by yourself.

“He was ahead by the mile marker and didn’t look back,” he said. “He ran another great race, and you can tell his confidence is up. … He’s hoping to be the number one runner in the conference this year, so the first step of that goal is completed.

“We’ve got two more jamborees, but he’s definitely on his way.”

Hoeflinger paced the Chippewa boys to a third-place finish as a team. Manistee totaled 49 points while Western Michigan Christian topped the four-team field with 35, Ludington was second with 38 and Muskegon Catholic Central placed fourth with 116.

Manistee’s Caiden Cudney finished fourth in 19:06.1, followed by teammates Jarod Wright (13th, 20:32.7), Declan McCann (15th, 20:52.4), Jordan Fink (16th, 20:59.5), Jacob Lindeman (17th, 21:02.6) and Elliot Hoeflinger (22nd, 21:57.1).

“For the guys, it was a little frustrating, because on paper the race could go any of three ways,” Thuemmel said. “I didn’t know if we’d be first or third today, and we ended up third.

“There’s a big close pack from spots 6 through 16, and we could make a lot of movement in there, I would say. So, we just need a few guys to step it up a little bit more.”

The Chippewa girls finished second as a team on Tuesday, paced by a sixth-place finish from Noelle Fink in 23:10.6. Manistee tallied 52 points, short only to winner Ludington’s 22 as Western Michigan Christian placed third with 57 and Muskegon Catholic Central was fourth with 96.

Fink was followed by teammates Allie Thomas (ninth, 23:53.8), Olivia Holtgren (10th, 24:05.9), Solana Postma (12th, 24:35.4), Brynn O’Donnell (15th, 25:23.9), Olivia Smith (17th, 25:39.6) and Taylor Murray (20th, 26:05.5).

“The girls ended up second, which is basically what I expected,” Thuemmel said. “I was hoping we’d be a little bit closer to Ludington, but they’ve got a real strong top five.

“Our times were a little bit down, but as far as racing goes we’re really close to breaking up Ludington’s pack,” he said. “Noelle did that a bit today, and Allie Thomas and Olivia Holtgren are almost there. We’ve got some work to do before our jamboree next week.”

The Chippewas will next see action on Saturday at the Blue Jay Invite at Shepherd. They’ll return to conference competition next on Tuesday at Western Michigan Christian.