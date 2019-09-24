Church starting ‘People Helping People’ after Dublin General Store Fire

Volunteers needed for ride share program in Wellston

WELLSTON — The communities of Wellston and Irons were devastated after a fire destroyed the Dublin General store in August. Many were left wondering where they would get their groceries during the long winter months.

Tomas Truax, pastor of the First Church of Wellston, sees a potential blessing within this disaster: Truax hopes that the Dublin fire may bring his community together.

“I was thinking about people who can’t use the Dublin store all winter, and can’t drive to Manistee or Cadillac, and it just popped into my head — we need to see if we can get people to help people,” Truax said.

In mid-October, Truax and his congregants from the First Church of Wellston, will introduce a new ride share program called, “People Helping People.” This service aims to connect volunteer drivers with housebound citizens in Wellston and Irons to ensure they’re able to purchase groceries during the winter.

“It will build community and take care of those people who are in need,” he said.

The service will provide one or two rides per month into either Cadillac or Manistee to acquire groceries. Destinations may include Walmart, Meijer and Aldi in Cadillac or Meijer and Family Fare in Manistee.

Family Fare is working with the Wellston church through their “Fast Lane” program, which secures groceries for pickup every week. After participants create an online shopping list, personal shoppers will gather the items.

Truax plans to provide rides every Tuesday, but for the program to be successful, he will need additional volunteers to drive and receive calls.

“Ideally, I’d like to get 30 (volunteer drivers) from the Wellston area and another 30 from Irons,” he said. “With that many I think we won’t get overloaded.”

The program is also looking for at least six volunteer call recipients for Wellston and Irons each.

For liability reasons, Truax stressed that the church was only facilitating communication between drivers and those in need.

“All that we are facilitating, really, are calls between neighbors that are willing to help other neighbors,” Truax said. “The reason being, with everything, there’s a risk of legal problems, but they can’t yet legislate people helping people. So, it’s at risk for the caller; it’s at risk for the driver and all we’re doing is just making the call to put them in touch with each other.”

Truax and senior members of his congregation have established a set of guidelines they hope will head off any potential problems with their fledgling program:

• Participants must provide at least a 24 hour notice before making a ride request;

• Participants are asked to call at least three hours before an appointment to cancel;

• The service will not run if there are school closings; and

• Drivers aren’t allowed to accept or handle money.

“It is the driver’s charitable gift of time and vehicle use, not paid for by any outside source,” Truax said. “The biggest thing is it is true charity, which means it’s at the driver’s expense. We’re doing that not just for legal reasons but also to promote the idea of actual giving.”

Though the program is open to people of all backgrounds, Truax said this call to charity is borne from his faith.

“From our Christian perspective, it’s the idea of what Jesus did,” he said. “We’re called to mirror him, but so often we end up saying ‘well, what do I get out of it?’ We’re promoting people to forgive each other, to ride with each other and make friendships.”

To sign up for this program, either as a volunteer or recipient, contact Tomas Truax at the First Church of Wellston, (231) 848-4524.