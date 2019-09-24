Emergency sewer project to be completed by Thursday

MANISTEE — Manistee officials say crews are on track to complete an emergency sanitary sewer main replacement project this week.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works (DPW), said the sanitary sewer main installation was successfully completed Monday, but crews will be finishing up the project on Wednesday.

“Sewage is currently flowing through the new main,” Mikula said on Monday afternoon.

Mikula said crews installed concrete and curb gutters on Tuesday. Crews also worked on backfilling the excavation on Monday in preparation for concrete pours, which were slated for Tuesday.

The pavement is a composite consisting of concrete with a hot mix asphalt overlay, which Mikula said will be completed Wednesday.

“We were on track to install concrete curb and gutters, and sections of the highway now have concrete,” Mikula said. “We scheduled asphalt paving for Wednesday.”

The City of Manistee discovered a sanitary sewer main had collapsed near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Monroe Street last week. Crews were on site since Sept. 18 exploring the extent of the damage.

Mikula said crews determined there was an immediate need for the replacement of 130 feet of a 12-inch sewer main. The emergency replacement project started Friday at the intersection of Monroe Street and U.S. 31, and highway traffic has been rerouted around the project area.

There is a full closure at Monroe Street.

Officials say the traffic has been heavy along the detour route; however, properties along U.S. 31 are still accessible.

“The detour is flowing but traffic is heavy at times, I think locals are aware of it and are making adjustments as necessary,” Mikula said.

The U.S. 31 detour will remain in place until restoration is completed.

Northbound traffic has been detoured west on First Street, north on Maple Street (which turns into Washington Street) to Veterans Oak Grove Drive to Lakeshore Road (M-110 — near Burger King) and U.S. 31. Southbound traffic has been directed from Lakeshore Road to Veterans Oak Grove Drive, south on Washington Street and east on First Street back to U.S. 31.

Truck traffic is being detoured around Manistee Lake.

“I am hoping that we can have the highway opened up late Wednesday or early Thursday morning,” Mikula said.

While the project was not anticipated, Mikula said they do not know the total cost at this time.

“This will come out of the water and sewer contingency fund, and we will cover it out of our operating budget as much as we can,” he said. “Sometimes things just happen. I do not have a cost yet, but we performed this on an emergency basis so we have been scheduling contractors and subcontractors to get it done as fast as possible. We were trying to reduce the amount of time that we had to close the highway.”

Those with questions should contact Jeff Mikula by calling (231) 510-6050 or by email at jmikula@manisteemi.gov.