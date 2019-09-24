Greenhouse manager to speak on caring for houseplants in winter

TRAVERSE CITY — The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan (MGANM) will welcome Crystal VanThomme from PlantMasters Greenhouse of Suttons Bay to discuss caring for houseplants in winter.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Boardman River Nature Center, 1450 Cass Road in Traverse City. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

VanThomme has been at PlantMasters since 2008 when she married her husband and joined the family greenhouse business. As PlantMasters’ general manager, VanThomme handles the retail end of the business, but still takes time to work directly with plants by designing custom potted arrangements for the greenhouse.

She enjoys working alongside her husband Tristan, mother-in-law Tina and daughters Dahlia and Lily.

“Just because there is snow on the ground doesn’t stop people from wanting to garden,” said Sue Newman, board member of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan. “We look forward to VanThomme sharing her knowledge on keeping houseplants healthy and beautiful during our long winter months.”

The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan (MGANM) furthers the horticulture education activities of MSU Extension through monthly educational presentations. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month and are open to the public. A donation from non-members is appreciated.

For certified master gardeners meeting attendance earns credits toward volunteer and education hours. For more information visit mganm.org.