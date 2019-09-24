Illusionist Bill Blagg to perform at Ramsdell

MANISTEE — Illusionist Bill Blagg, who has been featured nationwide, will host a show at the Ramsdell Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Blagg has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His action-packed show features random audience volunteers floating in mid-air while others vanish at a moment’s notice.

Blagg’s big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the “Magic Capital of the World” of Colon, Michigan. He went down in magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. By winning he joined the ranks of his idols which include Las Vegas’ own master magician Lance Burton.

Blagg is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic, which does not involve cliché tricks. Instead, Blagg prefers to thrill his audiences with his grand-scale illusions such as instantly teleporting across theaters. Blagg combines his magical talents with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality, which creates an incredible experience for all ages.

Tickets to see “The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!” are on sale. To purchase tickets, visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org or call (231) 398-9770.