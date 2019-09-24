Looking Back for Sept. 25

40 YEARS AGO

Manistee splits pair

After defeating L’Anse Creuse, 41-40 on Friday night, the Manistee High School girls’ basketball team lost to Bishop Gallagher, the invitational tournament host over the weekend, 43-32, with Leah Abla scoring 15 and Sarah Howells 11. Cindy Gielcyzk led the rebounders in the first game with 12, while Howells and Kathy Gustad had seven apiece on Saturday.

60 YEARS AGO

“Salute to Manistee”

A half-hour “Salute to Manistee County” will be telecast over Station WWTV, Channel 13 on Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. One of a series of such programs, the program will feature filmed coverage of outstanding county attractions, plus “live” interviews with city officials and community leaders. Taking part in a discussion of Manistee County affairs during the studio portion of the show will be Harry Zimmerman, secretary-manager of the Chamber of Commerce, Ray Wissner, mayor of the City of Manistee, Ed Hokanson, president of the Board of Commerce, Norbert Radtke, Supt. of Schools and Ray Anderson, representing the agricultural division.

80 YEARS AGO

Fugitive captured

Undersheriff Ray Wicinski captured a fugitive who escaped from the state hospital for the criminally insane on Sunday afternoon near Mount Carmel Cemetery. The fugitive did not offer resistance. More than 25 tips were received by the sheriff’s office on his presence in the county, but the fugitive could not be located until yesterday. The runaway had worked on several farms near Manistee 30 years ago, and had apparently been working here since his escape last week. The fugitive was captured when he left his hiding place in the rough country in the back of the cemetery to purchase gasoline for cooking purposes.

Small game licenses

Dealers throughout Manistee received their supplies of small game licenses late Saturday afternoon and the sale of the permits was well underway over the weekend.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum