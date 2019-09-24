Manistee Catholic bests Bear Lake in four sets

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central volleyball hosted Bear Lake in a West Michigan D-League showdown on Tuesday. The Sabers topped the Lakers 25-18, 14-25, 25-16 and 25-18.

“(The key was) communication and trying to get some balls down on the ground, which we were able to do,” said MCC head coach Laura Martz. “Our communication always needs a little work. Sometimes we just get in our own heads and they think they don’t need to talk to each other. I think they think they can read each other’s minds, but we did a good job tonight and we’re going to keep working at that.

“That’s always something we can improve on.”

The Sabers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set but the Lakers fought back to cut the lead to 6-5. Bear Lake was as close as 18-16 late, but MCC closed the set out strong and a net violation on the Lakers gave the first set to Manistee Catholic.

“The girls did exactly what I asked them to do, which was not give up,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “I think they left it all here on the court.

“We had a couple rookie mistakes,” she continued. “Most of our mistakes came from our underclassmen — our freshmen, our sophomores. My seniors really tore it up tonight. They really did everything they could do, so I’m proud of their efforts.”

Bear Lake roared out to an 11-2 lead in the second set after an ace by Zoey Sutton and pushed the lead to 22-8 before the Sabers started to close the gap. It was too little, too late, as the Lakers went on to take the second frame.

“I think they threw us off a little bit when they would get some of the hits over that we didn’t think were coming over,” Martz said. “That threw us off and we were watching the ball instead of watching what we were supposed to be doing. I think that’s with any team — you kind of get thrown off when something you don’t think is coming over makes it over. They need to be ready for that at all times.

“It’s hard to practice for that,” she continued. “It’s just kind of a game thing — they have to get their mindset right. They kept up with us. They worked hard and we worked hard. It was a good game.”

Rylee Feliczak led the team with 11 digs, eight kills and three aces. Nicole Kaminski added eight digs, four kills and an ace, Natalie McLinden finished with three digs, seven assists, four kills and two aces while Kaya Watkins had five digs, one assist, three kills and an ace.

“We played fantastic,” Feliczak said. “We played as a team. It was nice.”

The Sabers trailed early in the third set but tied things up at 5-5. From there, MCC went on a 10-2 run to go up 15-7. Bear Lake’s Shaely Waller had a kill and Hailey Omar recorded an ace to pull the Lakers within 5. Sutton had a sliding, one-armed hit from her knees that found the hardwood to cut the Sabers’ lead to 17-11, but MCC’s Josie Ziehm put the kibosh on any hopes of a Laker comeback with an ace.

“They have some tough hitters,” Evans said. “They found our holes and they found them early, so we were always on the defensive. … They’re smart players. They peek over the net and they find out where we’re at and they hit it to the open spot.”

Waller finished with seven kills, three aces and five digs, Sutton recorded two kills and six aces, Emma Reynolds had one kill, one ace and four digs while Omar tallied four kills, six aces and four digs.

“They were tipping it really well,” Feliczak said. “We weren’t prepared for that. But once we got the hang of it and moved with our coverage, we got our points back.”

MCC jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth frame, but Bear Lake came back to tie things up at 9-9. Kaminski had an ace followed by a Feliczak spike to put the Sabers up 16-11 and Feliczak closed out the night with an ace.

“We got a good amount of hits down and we were talking out there,” Martz said. “We were shifting. We were moving. That was all really good.”

The two teams next compete on Thursday with a JV start time of 6 p.m. The Lakers host Brethren while the Sabers head to Pentwater.