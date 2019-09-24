Manistee Hospital Auxiliary to host clothing sales

MANISTEE — The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Auxiliary invites the public to two clothing sales this fall.

The volunteer group will host a Career Uniforms sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Name-brand scrubs in a variety of patterns, colors, and seasonal designs will be available for purchase.

The Auxiliary will partner for the first time with Great Lakes Workwear for a two-day sale featuring top brand workwear, outerwear and work boots. The event will run from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Both fundraisers will be held in the Manistee County Education Center, located on the east side of Manistee Hospital at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. The Education Center has its own parking and entrance.

Credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Auxiliary’s support of programs and services at Manistee Hospital.