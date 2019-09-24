Netherlands ship Floragracht makes stop in Manistee

MANISTEE — This week, Manistee residents and visitors saw something that hasn’t been seen in nearly 50 years.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands, registered Floragracht arrived in Manistee on Monday and departed on Tuesday morning.

It was the “first foreign flagged dry cargo vessel to visit Manistee since the Russian vessel Tolya Komar, which visited Manistee in 1972,” according to the Facebook page Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic.

The ship was slated to deliver parts at TES – Filer City to be used at PCA, which were loaded in Gdynia, Poland, and Antwerp, Belgium, according to Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic.

Floragracht was built in 2011 in Jiangyin, China, for the Spliethoff Bevrachtingskantoor Company of Amsterdam. She has carried the same name and owner since she was built. The ship is one of six nearly identical sisters (known as the F-Type), with names all beginning in “F” and ending in “gracht”. Gracht is the Dutch word for canal. The ship is named after the Flora canal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, according to Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic.

The ship is 448 feet long and 62 feet wide and is capable of carrying 12,178 tons of cargo in two cargo holds. The ship’s holds are shaped like shoe boxes. It designed to carry anything dry that will fit in her holds, such as containers, dry bulk, project cargo and more. The ship is equipped with three cranes on the starboard side, which can lift 80 tons at a time individually (the weight of six school buses) or 160 tons when two cranes are used together.

The ship is manned by Dutch officers and Filipino crew members. She’s powered by a Wartsila diesel engine and is equipped with a bow thruster.

While a first time visitor to Manistee, the ship is a regular visitor to the Great Lakes.