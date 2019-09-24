Portagers pick up conference win over Suttons Bay

NORTHPORT — Onekama volleyball earned a hard-fought win on the road on Tuesday, topping Suttons Bay 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-20 for a Northwest Conference win.

“The girls dug their heels in and they played some good volleyball,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “They came from behind three times. Suttons Bay came with excellent hitting and good defense, so it was quite a tough competition, but they pulled it out.”

Colleen McCarthy led the Portagers with 17 kills and 20 digs, Sophie Wisniski added eight kills, Ella Acton had 21 digs and Hanna Hughes finished with 33 assists and had a service run of nine.

Onekama competes at Kingsley on Tuesday with a JV start time of 5:30 p.m.

Chippewas sweep Tigers

MANISTEE — Manistee volleyball swept Muskegon Heights at home on Tuesday, winning 25-1, 25-1 and 25-4 for a Lakes-8 win.

“This was our first conference win of the season,” said Manistee head coach Kevin Schmutzler. “The girls served really well tonight, and everybody was able to play tonight, too.”

Haylee Pepera finished with 16 aces, Logan Wayward had nine aces and four kills, Lyndsey Kelley recorded six aces and 12 assists, Emily Gardner tallied four aces and Morgan Ju had three aces to go with four kills.

The Chippewas compete at Frankfork Thursday with a JV start time of 5:30 p.m.

Bobcats fall to Marion

BRETHREN — Brethren volleyball suffered a West Michigan D-League loss at home to Marion on Tuesday, falling 25-5, 25-14 and 25-12.

“The girls were moving and I wasn’t disappointed in any of that, but something was just off,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “I think part of it was our communication was down. When our communication’s down, we’re not how we usually are.

“… Marion has a very strong team,” she continued. “My girls were moving to what they were doing, but Marion was very good at finding our holes and empty spaces.”

Megan Cordes finished with two aces and a kill, Summer Young had one ace and one block while Kaia Richardson recorded a kill.

The Bobcats play at Bear Lake on Thursday with a JV start time of 6 p.m.