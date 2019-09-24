Reader: Religion, the church are ultimate public things

TO THE EDITOR:

I read this recently: “Christianity is, of course, personal. But it’s not private. To say, as Jesus’ first followers did, that ‘Christ is Lord’ is to state a public truth. Christ is sovereign not just over our salvation, but over everything. And if Christianity is true, its truth applies to every sphere of life”.

As a Catholic Christian I declare Christ is Truth. I state in public, same as Jesus’s first followers: Christ is Lord, which means sovereign over every sphere of life, never changing, not evolving. As a person created in the image of God, and as a citizen, I declare objective truth, truth outside of ourselves.

Religion and the church are the ultimate public things. The church is an oasis of truth in the vast spiritual desert wasteland. Knowing the truth is the most powerful and liberating force we have. According to Dr. Jeff Mirus, “Truth is the mind’s conformity with reality, which in the Christian dispensation is the mind’s conformity with Christ. Thus truth is in itself a grace which frees us to live in Christ.”

That makes me a religionist, at least in one definition. I keep in mind that a person’s identity relates to his or her status, or being, not his actions. A relativist holds opinions that are less separable from the person. An attack against the relativistic poisonous opinion becomes indistinguishable from an attack on the person holding it. In a discussion or a disagreement the religionist needs to be comfortable with his opponent getting the last word. Always remain diligently on the topic at hand, recognize a common tactic of mixing an offensive distraction.

The natural law is the unifying element in the body politic, a deep subject. Natural law: God’s will as expressed in creation, imprinted on conscience and known through reason.

The common good concept is a moral concept known through natural law, observed sort of like honesty and chastity. The moral duty of all members of a community is to act with the common good in mind, and it is a primary responsibility of government to secure the common good to the point that when it fails to do so and an opportunity is available, it is a moral possibility to replace it because it has lost its legitimacy.

As a complex reality, the common good is subject to constant prudential judgments in terms of politics. Governments and individual citizens are required to act with the good of the entire community in mind. They secure peace and stability for the community, not just for themselves or their favorites.

Saint Augustine taught that a common good is one that is not diminished as it is shared out. Nothing material could be a common good. Rather, things such as love, justice, peace, and truth are common goods. The more I share in them, the more there is of them. God is the greatest common good.

The modern Golden Rule: tweet others as you would be tweeted.

Marian Fortier Johnson

Manistee