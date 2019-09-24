Tennessee man arrested for sexual assault in northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Jeremiah Jergins, 40, of Tennessee, was arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a minor, which is alleged to have occurred multiple times in Grand Traverse County in 2018.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, Jergins resided in Grand Traverse County for a period of time in 2018.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post began the investigation June 2019. The Grand Traverse prosecutor authorized an arrest warrant for Jergins, charging him with three counts of criminal sexual assault in the third degree. During the investigation, police say Jergins left Michigan and was found to be staying in Arizona.

The Grand Traverse Prosecutor authorized a nationwide extradition, and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team coordinated with United States Marshals to locate, arrest and extradite Jergins from Arizona.

He was brought back to Michigan and was arraigned in the Grand Traverse County 86th District Court on Tuesday.