West Michigan D Bass Tournament rescheduled for Sunday

MANISTEE — Inclement weather may have wiped out the first ever West Michigan D League Bass Fishing Tourney for high school students last week, but plans are in place to host it this Sunday.

Brethren High School principal Jakob Veith said they are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather cooperates this time.

“We are on for Sunday, same time, same place,” said Veith. “We will start at 2 p.m. with a rules meeting and safety check, then the tourney ends at 6 p.m. with the weigh in, cookout, and awards.”

Veith said the tournament is something that has been in the woks for quite some time.

“Our athletic director, Jason Kemler and I have been putting an event together for the last couple of years,” said Veith. “Other schools in the WMD League showed an interest as well, and we are pleased to have multiple schools participating in the first event on Manistee Lake.”

Veith said all high school students have a great opportunity to participate in this inaugural event.

“This tournament is open to all high school male and female students in good standing from the WMD League,” said Veith. “The tournament will start with a rules meeting at 2 p.m., followed by the tournament that will last until 6 p.m.,” said Veith. “After the tournament, we will weigh the fish, have a cookout and award the winners. The tournament will take place on Manistee Lake, with boats launching out of the Stronach Boat Launch near the mouth of the Little Manistee River.”

Veith said they have had a good response both from their own student body and others around the league.

“Other districts within the WMD showed interest as well and we are very pleased to have multiple schools participating in the first event on Manistee Lake,” said Veith. “This is just another way for our student body to become involved in the school, while having fun and building connections with other schools. Each school can have as many participants as they like, forming two student boating pairs, with an adult boat captain to drive the inboard or outboard motor.”

Safety is priority one in an event like this one said Veith.

“Students must wear their life jackets at all times,” said Veith. “For this tournament, there is a five bass limit between the two fishing in the boat. At the end of the tournament, we will weigh in all of the fish, then release them, keeping track of the total weight, as well as the individual big bass caught.”