WSCC holds open house for Technical Center renovations

SCOTTVILLE — Members of the public had the opportunity to view the new renovations that took place at the West Shore Community College Technical Center during an open house that was held last weekend.

The renovation encompassed 66,000 square feet of existing space and a 2,700 square foot addition to the center including the expansion of high-bay welding lab and nursing simulation classrooms, remodeling of existing classroom space to increase student capacity, and updates to corridors, offices, and restrooms throughout the facility.

“West Shore’s Technical Center was overdue for an upgrade, and we wish to thank the State of Michigan and our local taxpayers for the support of this needed project,” said WSCC President Scott Ward. “The expansion and improvements to the facility will make it a better place to learn cutting-edge, in-demand job skills.”

The project had an estimated cost of $5.2 million with the State of Michigan picking up 50 percent of the cost. The Tech Center space is shared by the West Shore Educational Service District’s career and technical education program.

WSCC and WSESD officials say the event will also provide information on classes and give participants the chance to tour classrooms, meet instructors from career programs, health programs, early childhood education, computer technology and the workforce development departments.

WSCC professor of Early Childhood Education Lisa Morley said the renovations will help the college stay at the forefront of early childhood education.

“This is beyond just being accredited as an institute, this is discipline specific; we’re nationally accredited acknowledging that we’re in the top 10 percent driven for teacher prep for elementary ed and early childhood,” said Morley. “We have a full bachelor’s degree completely on campus through Ferris State University. So Ferris brings their bachelor’s program to us.”

Morley added that the renovation gives student’s many opportunities.

“The opportunity for college students to be able to manipulate an interest area so that they can intentionally do something in an area to encourage a social emotional growth with a child, science, math,” said Morley. “We watch to see where a child is developing, when we see something that we either want to catch or strengthen we’ll intentionally ask questions, we’ll intentionally bring manipulatives to an area to encourage new growth or development within a child. We actually say there is a very exact science behind play.”