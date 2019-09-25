A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: Many actions required to reduce mass shootings

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is gun control. Writers were asked to respond to the following: School shootings and mass shootings are becoming a way of life. Local school districts have taken precautions to protect against incidents such as updating their entry ways and PA systems. What more can be done – should teachers be required to carry firearms? Would more gun laws make us and our children safer, or simply infringe on the rights of lawful gun owners?

By RICK SCHROCK

Guest Columnist

Mass shootings have become commonplace in our country. From theaters to churches to public events to schools, Americans are regularly victims of mass murder by gun violence. Our politicians need to step up and address this national tragedy.

I am a gun owner who has participated in shooting sports my entire adult life. I was also an educator for 33 years. I believe it is possible to protect our students and at the same time respect the rights of gun owners. According to recent polling most gun owners agree with me.

Some politicians want to blame the victims. They argue that we failed to harden our schools, churches, theaters and other public areas. At the same time they starve school budgets and then they want to divert education dollars away from reading, writing and arithmetic, and instead put those dollars into fortifying the school building. They blame schools for not doing enough. Instead, we need laws that will stop these shooters.

Some politicians argue teachers should arm ourselves so they can engage in a gun battle with the murderers. Arming teachers is a bad idea. Teachers may be incredibly good at teaching reading, math or science but most will not be good at mounting an armed counterattack. Gun battles need to be handled by skilled law enforcement professionals and not our local first grade teacher. Teachers should stay with their students.

Almost everyone agrees that a mentally ill person should not have a gun. We need better mental health resources in our country. Unfortunately politicians use mental illness as an excuse for not taking any other action. Yes, we need to do a better job of treating mental illness but simply blaming mental illness will not prevent mass murder in schools. We also need to recognize that other countries have mentally ill people but do not have school massacres like we do. We need to do more than place blame. We need to focus on prevention.

The gun show loophole needs to be closed. The vast majority of gun purchasers already go through a background check when purchasing a weapon at a store. The background check is simple. It is quick. Honest gun purchasers have no problem completing the process. Felons and mentally ill people should not be able to sneak around the background check process to purchase a weapon at a gun show.

Red Flag laws offer real hope in the effort to prevent mass murder in schools. In many cases past shooters have provided clues before they started their shooting spree. A Red Flag law would create a system where anyone can report dangerous and threatening behavior. It provides a system where threats can be investigated before the shooting starts. It puts everyday citizens to work as reporters. When we hear dangerous talk or read threatening intentions announced on social media, citizens can partner with law enforcement to report, investigate and prevent school murders.

Our military is the most powerful force in the world. One reason is their weapons. We do not allow regular citizens to purchase machine guns, rocket launchers or missiles. We shouldn’t allow regular citizens to purchase assault weapons or high capacity magazines either. Some people will find ways around this. When an assault rifle isn’t available it is easy to switch to a different weapon. When a 100 round magazine isn’t available shooters will just reload more often. We learned from our previous assault rifle ban that it is easy to game the system. Switch a cosmetic part here and there on a rifle and suddenly it is considered a hunting rifle, and no longer an assault rifle. Despite the limitations an assault rifle ban could still save lives.

No one action or law will prevent school murders. However, there are many separate actions that can significantly reduce the number of students that are gunned down every year in our schools. Blaming the mentally ill then sending thoughts and prayers is simply not enough. It is time to actually do something to prevent these murders.

Rick Schrock is a member of the Manistee County Democratic Party. He can be reached by email at manisteedemocrats@gmail.com.