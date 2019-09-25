Bobcats look for 4th straight win

Brethren football faces a tough task on Friday as the Bobcats head to Suttons Bay to take on the undefeated Norsemen in a non-conference game.

“Suttons Bay has good size, a good quarterback and a good running back,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “It’s a great combination: Size, speed and some good athleticism.

Randall believes the Bobcats (3-1) are going to have to play as close to mistake-free as possible to have a shot at topping the talented Norsemen (4-0).

“We know we’re going to have to execute on every single play,” he said. “No plays off. Every snap counts — everything counts. We can’t be undisciplined. We’re going to have to play a perfect game.”

Brethren carries some momentum into Friday’s matchup, with the Bobcats riding a three-game winning streak most recently bolstered by a 64-8 win over Big Rapids Crossroads. Suttons Bay held on to top Onekama 20-14 at last week’s Warrior Game in Onekama.

Brethren’s offensive line has been gelling of late, and that excellent play will need to continue this week so the Bobcats’ skill players can get out in the open field.

“Our offensive line did a great job last week,” Randall said. “I think this week, we have a challenge up front, because they can rotate three to five different guys who have good size. We’re going to try to use the space on the field as much as possible and try take advantage of them where we can.”

The Norsemen bested Brethren 48-0 last season and hold a 20-6 overall record against the Bobcats.

After last week’s bizarre week of practice that saw the Bobcats unable to practice on Tuesday and have school canceled on Wednesday, Randall said things are going much more smoothly heading into this week’s game.

“Practice has been going really good,” he said. “We’ve had a normal week of practice this week and it’s been pretty intense so far.”

The game kicks off in Suttons Bay at 7 p.m.