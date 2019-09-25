DIFFERENCE OF OPINION: Restricting ownership of firearms is not the answer

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the next installment in a monthly series that will pose a question or topic chosen by managing editor Michelle Graves, with responses presented by members of the Manistee County Democratic and Republican parties. The author is chosen by the respective party and may change from month to month. Columns will be published on the last Thursday of each month. This month’s topic is gun control. Writers were asked to respond to the following: School shootings and mass shootings are becoming a way of life. Local school districts have taken precautions to protect against incidents such as updating their entry ways and PA systems. What more can be done – should teachers be required to carry firearms? Would more gun laws make us and our children safer, or simply infringe on the rights of lawful gun owners?

By RICHARD NELSON

Guest Columnist

Headlines: School Shooting! Gunman kills in mall!

We’re all horrified and an emotional response to these shootings is natural for anyone.

“Why would anyone need to own a weapon like that? Get rid of guns” are typical reactions. Or “Let’s let teachers carry.” Thankfully, our schools are being hardened against an attacker. And there are a few school districts that allow personnel that are willing, are capable, and have the training to carry a firearm into a school. But malls, churches and schools forbid the ability to carry. How awful would someone feel if they left their firearm in their vehicle and so were unable to stop a crazed person from perpetrating unhindered mayhem?

Get rid of guns? How many laws do we have regarding firearms? Guess! Over 20,000 federal, state and local laws. Are they enforced? So why enact more? Would more and more and more laws make you or your children feel safer? Blaming law-abiding, firearm-owning citizens or stripping away their ability to defend themselves by confiscation is wrong and two wrongs do not make a right. How about looking at those violent video “games”, or movies that glorify violence, numbing minds to horror?

How often do we learn that a friend or family member knew that an individual is mentally disturbed and may have access to a weapon, but do not say anything. They then are a party to the chaos. Or that gun-free zones are really serving as targets for deranged individuals looking for notoriety, or does this make us feel good like we’re doing “something”. Do you honestly think anyone would try to “shoot up” a school or mall if they thought there was a good chance that a licensed gun owner was carrying, and instead they could be killed. It’s not the way the media looks at that scenario, but it might be one that we should.

As long as the drug and mental health problems continue unaddressed, we must protect ourselves and those around us as we go about living our lives. We must carefully consider any attempt to restrict ownership of firearms as it is a slippery slope leading over time, to confiscation and true chaos. God help us all.

Richard Nelson is a member of Manistee County Republican Party. He can be reached at manisteegop@hotmail.com.