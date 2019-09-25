Laker boys place 2nd, Bobcats’ Tracy 1st in jamboree

MARION — A West Michigan D League Jamboree was held in Marion on Wednesday.

Bear Lake’s boys team finished second with a team score of 52 while Mason County Eastern won with a 23. Mesick was the only other team able to post a team score and finished with 61 points.

On the girls’ side, Marion won with 20 points while MCE was just behind with 35.

Brethren’s Alexis Tracy finished first among girls with a time of 22 minutes, 16.84 seconds. The Bobcats were unable to post a team score, but Jane Amstutz (24th, 35:04.62) and Alyssa Lewis (27th, 49:46.14) also ran for Brethren.

“Alexis won the girls race again,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “She won it by just about a minute. She’s not happy with her time, but like I said last week, when you’re out there running by yourself you’re not going to be able to push those PR paces.

“We had another girl who ran her first race (Lewis),” he continued. “Another freshman who joined the team a couple days ago.

“It was exciting to see her get out there and finish. She’s never been a distance runner in her life, so to see her decide she wanted to run was awesome to see. And Jane ran a good race as well. We just had the three out there. The other girls are fighting sickness and injury.”

Bear Lake was one harrier short of being able to post a team score for the girls. Alexia Rineer paced the Lakers with a 25:19.10 that was good for fourth place. Bella Leffew (fifth, 25:46.91), Victoria Hall (18th, 30:29.19) and Angel Klein (41:34.06) also ran for Bear Lake.

Manistee Catholic Central junior Henry Hybza runs for MCE through a co-op and finished sixth among boys with a time of 19:10.90.

Hunter Bently led Bear Lake with a time of 19:50.88 which was good for eighth place. Bren Lopez (12th, 20:49.87), Sam Corey (14th, 21:16.36), Marcus Langeland (15th, 21:19.52) and Tai Babinec (19th, 21:22.48) rounded out the scoring for the Lakers.

Robby McLouth (21:36.31), Trevor Eisenlohr (21:55.73) and Jared Cook (24:28.35) also ran for Bear Lake.

The Bobcats’ sole runner on the boys’ side was Justin Kissling, who was nursing some soreness.

“We only had Justin out there,” Griffin said. “He just did a light jog because you have to run in at least one jamboree to run at the championship. His legs are still bothering him, so we just wanted to get him on the results board so he would be eligible. … Eric (Grismore) had to go home sick from school today and Chris (Norton) is still fighting some ankle issues.

“… The boys’ side wasn’t what we usually have but we kind of knew that going into the night,” Griffin continued. “We’re kind of focused on conference championships in two weeks and regionals a few weeks after that.”

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Chippewas take 2nd at Western Michigan Christian

MUSKEGON — Manistee girls golf competed in a Lakes 8 Jamboree at the Chase Hammond Golf Club in Muskegon Wednesday. The Chippewas finished in second place with a nine-hole team score of 241, 17 strokes off of Ludington’s 224. Host team Western Michigan Christian recorded a 255.

“This season, I’m trying to get more girls in the rotation,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “I took four girls who will be playing next year to give them the experience of competing in a league match and counting for scores. I think they did good. Sara Danison shot a 62 and that’s her lowest of the year.

“You don’t want them in the 70s for nine holes, so they were right about where they should be,” Warnke continued. “They’ll be able to compete well next year.”

Trista Arnold and Ari Kamaloski both shot a 58 to lead Manistee, Danison shot a 62 and Emalyn Nelson rounded out the scoring with a 63.

Casey Lapoint shot a 66 and Olivia Vasquez recorded a 67 that did not factor into the team score.

“It was a tougher course,” Warnke said. “The fairways were a little bit tighter and the rough had some thick grass, so they had to use their irons a little bit more often. … The course was in good shape, but it was a little bit tougher for us.”

The Chippewas compete at Fremont on Monday at 4 p.m.