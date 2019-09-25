Lakeshore Shuttle & Tours allows groups to book transportation to area attractions

By Robert Myers

Pioneer News Network

FRANKFORT — A new shuttle service is helping groups easily travel the many attractions of the M-22 region.

Last August, Lakeshore Shuttle & Tours officially opened in Frankfort with the mission to provide rides, no matter the time of day, for those looking to travel the sights of Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Grand Traverse counties.

“We offer wine and brewery tours and can take people around pretty much wherever they want to go,” said owner Dustin Vandervest. “We can pick you up at your house and take you to the wineries or the breweries and then drop you back off at your house. Then we deal with a lot of golf groups flying in to golf Crystal Downs, Arcadia Bluffs or Crystal Mountain – if they are staying there we will take them to other courses as well. Then we do airport runs and that sort of thing.”

Lakeshore Shuttle & Tours does not have a set range per se, but Vandervest said its runs generally stay within the M-22 corridor from Manistee up through Benzie and Leelanau counties and then over into the Traverse City area and Old Mission Peninsula.

Vandervest has deep ties to Benzie County. His grandfather started Crystal Gardens in Frankfort, and he has spent time working in the landscape business. His wife works in the local golf industry, which ultimately led him to start the shuttle service.

“She has a lot of people that fly and need transportation. They want to go out to dinner or want to go to a different golf course,” he said. “We were also looking at breweries and winery tours. If you wanted to go on them, you’d have to go to Traverse and then get a ride back, so we thought it would be a good business to start.”

Currently, Lakeshore Shuttle & Tours’ fleet consists of a 14-passenger Ford Transit and a Ford Explorer for small groups, though Vandervest said he could see the business expanding slightly in the future.

The shuttle service operates year-round. Rides can be booked for any time of day, seven days a week. While he will pick up or drop of parties at any hour, Vandervest does recommend calling at least 24 hours in advance to schedule a shuttle, as he cannot guarantee answering his phone during the middle of the night.

“It depends on what it is, and earlier is better, but if they call 24 hours in advance, we can usually accommodate them,” he said. “For the bigger events (such as weddings) or an all day thing for golf, the earlier you get a hold of us the better, because we are starting to get booked up pretty good.”

For more information about Lakeshore Shuttle & Tours, visit www.lakeshoreshuttle.com/ or call (231) 399-0231.