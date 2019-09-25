Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Stolen suds

The larceny of six cases of Olympia beer from a beer truck has been reported to the county Sheriff’s Department by an employee of the Lakeshore Distributing Company. The employee told deputies he was loading

trucks Tuesday night and had a loaded truck parked near Pine Creek Road. He said he heard the truck’s sliding doors slam shut about 8 p.m. and thought it may have been thieves. Investigation showed that the beer had been taken from the road side of the parked truck.

60 YEARS AGO

Lightning strikes school office

School secretary Pat Kingelsmith got an “ear full” during Tuesday morning’s severe thunderstorm. The lightning came in on the cord of her electric typewriter and shot over the bar of the machine halfway across the office where she was standing. Her ear was affected somewhat but by the afternoon her hearing was normal.

80 YEARS AGO

Stores to close for baseball game

Representative Manistee retailers, at a meeting in the Board of Commerce rooms this morning, voted to cooperate with the Eagles baseball club in its feature game of the year by closing their stores between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. on October 6 so that their employees might see the Eagles play Billy Rogell’s American League All-Stars.

Tree in bloom

The Manistee and Northeastern Railroad switch engine crew working near the Manistee Street siding of the former canning factory yesterday got a whiff of spring mixed up with the coal smoke from the locomotive. Members of the crew discovered an apple tree in full bloom and for the remainder of the day went about their jobs with blossoms tucked in their overalls.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum