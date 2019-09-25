Manistee County food pantries, worksites receive summer grants

MANISTEE — Local food pantries and worksites in Manistee County improved their services thanks to grants from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

The District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) coordinated the grants with five local sites, and assessed their current environment and policies to identify areas in need of improvement. In addition, the DHD No. 10 helped the recipients develop an action plan to implement sustainable change, according to a press release.

The grants were awarded to Divine Mercy Parish Mathew 25:35, Lakeview Church of the Brethren, Bear Lake Methodist Church, Centra Wellness Network and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Following the approval of the action plans, the five sites were able to purchase materials, DHD No. 10 officials stated.

Divine Mercy Parish, Lakeview Church of the Brethren and Bear Lake Methodist Church food pantries received a Building Healthy Communities (BHC) grant earlier this summer totaling $6,000.

“BHC looks to help local organizations create a sustainable healthy behavior, environmental, or policy change that increases healthy foods offered and provides education on healthy lifestyles and choices,” stated DHD No. 10 officials in the press release.

Centra Wellness Network and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital also received a separate Getting to the Heart of the Matter (GTHM) grant totaling $6,000. The GTHM grant helps local employers to create sustainable change within their organizations to boost their worksite wellness programs for employees.

The following purchases were made by the grant recipients:

• Lakeview Church of the Brethren: Educational materials and displays, bins for displaying seasonal produce, “MoreMatters” insulated thermal bags and a new sign with healthy messaging;

• Bear Lake Methodist Church: Educational signage, materials and displays, low sodium tags for food and an upright freezer;

• Divine Mercy Parish Mathew 25:35: Healthy eating educational materials and displays, mailing supplies and a social media Facebook post blast; and

• Centra Wellness Network and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital: Employee wellness educational materials, educational signage, smoothie makers, yoga mats, onsite yoga, meditation and stress reduction classes.

Joan Gamache, of the Divine Mercy Parish Mathew 25:35 food pantry, said the educational materials they were able to purchase will greatly benefit their shoppers.

“We purchased all of the signs and handouts, and everything like that and we displayed them in the food pantry also for our shoppers,” Gamache said. “They can come in and read it, or take home anything they want. It worked out well and we got some beautiful signs that are easy to understand and colorful, and they are really focused on good eating habits. We have them in English as well as Spanish.”

Gamache said they have received positive feedback from the public.

“We were real tickled to get the grant, and we had a pretty good response from our shoppers,” she said.

Diane Ward, of the Lakeview Church of the Brethren food pantry, said they were able to get a new shelving system for their pantry and provide education to shoppers on healthy eating, as well.

“We think it was very helpful, the grant’s purpose was to help make the pantry run more efficiently,” Ward said. “One of the first things we asked for was, before our pantry was one big room or closet, so we asked for shelves. We now can store twice as much food in there.

“We also have a large bulletin board now where we can post information about meals — low sodium, low sugar, healthy stuff. We have fliers people can take home with them.”

The DHD No. 10 is Michigan’s largest geographical health department, serving Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties. For more information, visit www.dhd10.org.