MHS to take part in Cadillac Marching Band exhibition

MANISTEE — Most people will agree that listening to band music is a very enjoyable experience.

However, when that music is performed by a marching band it adds a whole new dimension to the performance. From a viewers perspective it is fun to watch, but for the band members it brings on the added challenge of playing their instrument and marching through formations at the same time.

The Manistee High School Marching Band is going to be taking part in the Cadillac Marching Band exhibition on Monday at Cadillac High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Chippewas are scheduled to perform at 6:50 p.m. and director of bands Andrea Mack is encouraging the public to make the short drive to Cadillac to see them perform.

“It’s something we have never tried since I have been here,” said Mack. “They are really popular especially downstate with a lot of the bands. Our kids have been working real hard and we have a practice field set up just outside the band room and have been working on it every day.”

Everything starts at 5 p.m. with the Cadillac High School Band followed by performances from Manton High School (5:10 p.m.), Forest Area High School (5:25 p.m.), Evart High School (5:40 p.m.), Mesick High School (5:55 p.m.), Gladwin High School (6:05 p.m.), White Cloud (6:20 p.m.), Mason County Central (6:35 p.m.), Manistee High School (6:50 p.m.) and McBain High School at 7:05 p.m.

“You get judged on how well you play obviously and on how well you march and whether your formations looked good and if you had a lot of energy,” said Mack. “In different levels of competition there are different levels of judging. In this one we are going to get comments from the clinicians, but we are not getting a score.”

Mack said since they haven’t done this type of competition recently she thought it would be a good experience for the band members. She said although they are the second to last band to perform they plan to take in some of the other performances.

“We are going to leave a little early so we can take in some of the other bands,” said Mack. “It’s a chance for the kids to see shows from other school bands shows and learn what it is all about. Everybody gets a 15 minute time block to perform and we are going to do about six minutes of performance. That is kind of normal as most marching band competitions are seven minutes long of performances.”

Mack said she thinks it will be a good experience for the kids and something new that they haven’t experienced.

“My goal here is to get these kids confident enough with marching that if they go to a university they would be confident enough to be in a marching band at that level,” said Mack. “I just want to make the sure these kids are aware that is a possibility.”