Onekama’s annual Fall Festival set for Oct. 12

ONEKAMA — For many, there is no surer sign of autumn than the arrival of scarecrows lining M-22 in downtown Onekama.

For over a decade, these unique and creative scarecrows have signaled the start of Onekama’s annual Fall Festival, slated this year for Saturday, Oct. 12.

Event coordinator, Susan Halloran said the PLA is introducing a new event which they call Egg Toss Art during this year’s celebrations.

Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees who make a donation will receive a paint filled egg to toss at a canvas, creating a one-of-a-kind piece of art. At 2:30 p.m. the egg tossed painting will be auctioned off for charity.

“We’re going to auction the egg toss artwork and the money is going to CASMAN Academy,” Halloran said. “This is a free, family fun event for the whole community that the PLA puts out.”

Activities for this free, fun, family event begin at 10 a.m. with a One Mile Fun Run. The Portage Lake Association (PLA), which hosts Fall Festival, encourages runners to bring their Halloween costumes to this event.

Prizes will be awarded for the cutest, scariest and most original outfits. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the PLA booth.

The arts and crafts show, food vendors, bake sale and doughnut truck are also planned to begin at 10 a.m. in the Village Park

A variety of family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day with a bounce house, sack races, pie and donut eating contests, bobbing for apples, rock and face painting, horse drawn wagon rides and more.

Attendees are invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow during the festival. Tickets to vote are available for a small fee with all proceeds benefiting the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Onekama.

The popular pet parade, an animal costume contest, will be held at noon. All types of well-behaved pets are welcome to participate. Rev. Jacob Sherry from Trinity Lutheran church will provide a Blessing of the Pets. A panel of judges will award prizes in three categories: most creative, funniest, and best “human” costume on a pet.

Onekama area restaurants will be offering discounts, specials and events throughout the festival as well.

For more information on the Onekama Fall Festival, visit www.Onekama.info.