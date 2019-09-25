Portagers look to bounce back on homecoming

Teams often schedule a weaker opponent for homecoming games so as to give the home crowd plenty of things to cheer about.

Not the Portagers.

Onekama football hosts Vermontville Maple Valley this Friday, and the Lions aren’t your typical 8-player football team.

“They’re a big school,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “They’re an 8-man school, but their enrollment is so high they don’t get to be in the playoffs. They actually played Ludington last year in 11-man.”

The Portagers’ coaching staff has been spending time in the film room in preparation for the contest and it became quickly evident that Onekama (3-1) faces a tough task on Friday in facing the Lions (1-2).

“It’s a completely unknown team to us,” Neph said. “We’ve never seen them play in person, but we’ve got film on them. … From what I’ve seen on film, they’ve got some really good athletes and really big guys. We definitely have a tough homecoming game coming up for us. They’ve got some really good athletes.”

The Portagers came up just short in last week’s Warrior Game, falling 20-14 to Suttons Bay. Naturally, the players were disappointed, but Neph says they were quick to put the loss behind them to better focus on the task at hand.

“I feel like our team was disappointed by the loss Friday,” he said. “We know Suttons Bay is an outstanding football team, but we felt like we could have played better. We really wanted to win for the families who were there supporting the Warrior Game. I think we’re disappointed because we lost, but we came back Sunday with a good attitude and ready to get back to work and fix the things that needed fixing. We’re ready for the next challenge.”

Neph said the whole team will need to perform better this week if it hopes to get a win in front of the Portager faithful — himself included.

“It’s a complete team effort,” he said. “We have to all do our jobs in a more efficient manner, starting from the top down. I have to do a better job getting us in situations and matchups that we can make some successful plays out of. Every single guy has to be better Friday than we were last week.

“We have to know our gameplan, we have to execute it better and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The players face a hectic week and must juggle the various homecoming events along with preparations for the game. Neph said once the Portagers step on the practice field they are able to flip the switch and tune out all distractions.

“They’re having fun,” he said. “They’re doing homecoming activities like you should and the guys are enjoying everything, but after school until practice is done, they’re very focused on what lies ahead of us. We know we have a quality opponent coming up this week. They want to have fun, but they also want to win their homecoming football game.”

The game kicks off in Onekama at 7 p.m. on Friday.