Sabers to host Panthers, honor ‘69 champions for homecoming

Manistee Catholic Central will host West Michigan D League foe Baldwin for its homecoming on Friday, but much more surrounds the game than what will be found on the field. The Sabers will also be paying tribute to the school’s 1969 football team that won the state championship 50 years ago.

“It’s definitely an honor to be a part of it,” said MCC coach Jake Szymanski. “My dad was on the team, so growing up and hearing those stories was definitely special to me. Being able to get all those guys back together will be a wonderful tribute to them.”

Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. as members of that treasured team will serve as Grand Marshals of the homecoming parade down River Street of Manistee. The team’s late coach John “Jake” Ciccone will also be represented by his wife and many family members.

Following the parade, a pep assembly will be held in Manistee Catholic Central’s gymnasium as a lead-up to the Sabers’ 7 p.m. kickoff with the Panthers. At halftime of the game, a ceremony will be held to honor the team and their historic feat. And finally, following the game, an after-party will be held in the school’s cafeteria, where vintage game footage will be on display.

“Seeing them all back together is going to be real nice for the community and real nice for the school,” Szymanski said. “It’s awesome that we were able to pull this reunion off.”

Now, on the filed, the current-day Sabers (1-4, 1-2 WMD) will be looking to bounce back from a 63-20 loss to Mesick on Saturday.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but for most of the first half we were right there with them, shot for shot,” Szymanski said of the loss. “We had our opportunities to get ourselves back into the game, but eventually we just ran out of gas.”

Mesick’s been on a tear of late, whereas MCC’s next opponent has not.

The Panthers (1-3, 1-1 WMD) are coming off a 44-22 loss to Central Lake, but Szymanski expects them to be hungry.

“Baldwin is a lot more improved from last year,” he said. “I think they’re a much better offensive team. I know they haven’t put up the points yet that they probably would like to, but they move the ball consistently.

“They’ve been kind of like us, where they’ll get themselves in good position but then turn it over or pick up a penalty.”

The clash will likely come down to execution, plain and simple.

“They can present some problems, so we’ve just got to play a sound, fundamental game to be able to take care of business,” he said. “If our guys play with even half of the heart they played with against Mesick, that should definitely carry us to some victories yet this year.”