The Glory Days’ Golden Anniversary: Manistee Catholic Central celebrates 1969 championship football team

A bus full of boys would roll up to their next Friday-night destination, another stop on a fall tour that would eventually go down as the “Glory Days” in local lore.

At close inspection, though, this was no ordinary bus, but rather a tight ship run by its captain, coach John “Jake” Ciccone.

And his crew? Teenagers, no more than 18 years old, some as young as 15. But age can be deceiving too.

“We used to wear school uniforms,” lineman Phil Kroll recalls. “and I mean SCHOOL UNIFORMS: black pants, blue shirt, a black tie and a gray blazer, every single day.

“When we traveled to an away game, before we got off the bus, coach would say, ‘cinch those ties up,’” Kroll explained. “He wanted us to look like men getting ready to do a job.

“And when we marched off that bus, with those uniforms and our bags, people would wonder, ‘Who are these guys?’”

They were the 1969 Manistee Catholic Central Sabers. And by season’s end, they’d be known as state champions.

“Coach would always use the term ‘Saber Pride,’ and there was a lot of it on our team,” Kroll said. “He made believers out of us. He really did. It wasn’t like we were going to try; we were going to do it, one way or the other.”

On Friday, the MCC community will pay homage to its treasured championship team, in celebration of the feat’s 50th anniversary. Players have been invited back to serve as Grand Marshals of the school’s homecoming parade in the afternoon and to be honored during a halftime ceremony of the current-day Sabers’ game against Baldwin in the evening.

“I can’t even believe it,” Kroll said. “I guess 50 years have really flown.

“I mean, it’s our lifetimes that have passed since, and yet the memories of it are still so vivid,” he said. “I would bet you could talk to any guy on that team, who is still living, and they’d recall moments and situations like it happened yesterday.”

‘THE RIGHT COACH’

Ciccone’s path to Manistee Catholic Central almost seems mythical. Perhaps it was meant to be.

As the story goes, the former All-Big Ten lineman for Purdue was personally called by legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, who asked Ciccone to come play for the Green Bay Packers.

His answer, however, was short, sweet, to the point and from the heart.

“He wanted to be a coach,” Kroll said. “He thanked Lombardi, but told him that coaching was in his blood and that’s what he was going to do.”

Ciccone didn’t find a program at Manistee Catholic Central. He found a project. With no history of the sport to speak of, Ciccone set out to build MCC’s football program from the ground up.

“He came to Catholic Central in the fall of ‘64,” Kroll said. “He held a meeting with athletic boosters and parents, whether they had kids who were going to play football or not, and I’ll never forget my mom coming home from that.

“I had never seen her so excited and enthused over a meeting in my life,” he said. “‘You won’t believe this coach,’ she told me.

“By that time, we had only played sandlot or street football, and he’s telling everyone that we’re going to have the best uniforms, the best equipment, the best program, period. And he sold everybody on it.”

The Sabers’ inaugural season wasn’t anything to write home about in terms of wins and losses. They went 0-5, scoring just 12 points total in that span. But there was something promising about Ciccone.

“Nobody knew what this was going to be like,” Kroll said, “but when he got those guys dressed and out on the field, it was like, ‘This guy knows what he’s doing. He’s here to build something.’

“And he was the real deal.”

Kroll at the time was in seventh grade, not yet old enough to suit up for the Sabers. He and his classmates, including future quarterback Mark Niesen, would have to watch and wait their turn.

MCC went 6-2 in 1965 and 7-2 in ‘66. Success was building rapidly. The stage was set.

“He built it right from scratch,” Niesen said of Ciccone. “And it didn’t take him long. We had the right coach.”

THE EXTRA MILE

The road to a state championship takes tireless work, countless hours, and in this case many miles. Literally.

Meticulous in his attention to detail, Ciccone would have his teams scrimmage in Three Rivers — just north of the Michigan-Indiana border — so opponents in the upcoming season would be hard pressed to scout the Sabers.

“That’s almost on the state line, just for a scrimmage,” Kroll said with a laugh. “We’d have to leave at noon and be lucky to get there about 5:30 or 6, but we’d always do really well.”

After the scrimmage, as the opposition headed off to hit the showers, Ciccone would have his Sabers stay on the field to run sprints.

“He’d say, ‘Let’s show ‘em we have something left,’” Niesen recalled. “And that was the type of thing that made us mentally tough.

“We were all competitive,” he added. “Everybody on that team was, but Ciccone pushed us to the limits to say ‘nobody in the state is working as hard as us.’

“He was a fantastic motivator. He got more out of people than people knew they could give.”

And most often times, it was through tough love.

“He drove us extremely hard,” Kroll said. “We’d do things over and over and over again. While he was here, it was his way or the highway. His word was law. You didn’t second guess.

“You didn’t mess up either,” he added. “Not in school, not on the field, not anywhere. He kept a pretty close tab on us, and the parents were thankful for it. They just thought he was the greatest.”

The same could be said for his players.

“He knew how to get you prepared and focused for the job at hand,” Niesen said. “He was excellent at it. And we believed in him.”

The Sabers — now with Niesen under center — finished 8-0-1 in 1967 and 8-1 in ‘68.

Ciccone had more miles in mind prior to the 1969 season, but would travel them alone. In the spring, he made the trek to the University of Texas to study the innovative Wishbone offense, feeling that it was the final piece for a championship run.

THE RIGHT PLAYERS

Ciccone set the foundation, but success is always achieved on the field. And the right players were in place to make the push.

“Everybody knew we were in it together,” Kroll said. “Everybody knew their place and did their job, and we never questioned anything. If you weren’t a starter, you still had your role. It was all about being part of the team.”

Niesen, Kroll, the “three Jims” of the backfield — Jim Kolanowski, Jim Skiera and Jim Polisky — were joined by Dave Tykoski, Ron Kolanowski, Dennis Howe, John O’Brien, Mike Wojciehowski, Zane Niesen, Dennis Skiera, Ed Levandowski, Tony Purgiel, Jack Cichy, Floyd Witkowski, Clarence Szymanski, Pat Gielczyk, Mike Purgiel, Phil Nowak, Rich Hybza, Phil Tetsworth, Mark Krusniak, John Burson and Dave Duby to round out the roster.

“We were a pretty tight group,” Niesen said. “It was truly a team. Nobody singled anybody out, and everybody worked as hard as the next guy.”

And the Wishbone offense was a perfect fit for their workman’s mindset.

“Once we learned how to run it, there was very little you had to do other than your job,” Kroll said. “Learn yours well and rely on each other to do theirs. We didn’t have to worry about the guy next to us. We believed in each other.

“And with (Niesen) running it, guys were gaining yards all over the place.”

The Sabers also struck fear in the hearts of opposing offenses.

“We weren’t the biggest bunch of guys, but we had guys who were just fearless,” Kroll said. “Fearless when it came to blocking, tackling and hitting. When we hit somebody, they knew they were just hit. … Their eyes would get as big as saucers, because they realized it was going to happen again and again.

“After you get hit like that so many times, you tend to soften up,” he added, “and a lot of our games were pretty much over at halftime.”

Outside of a 0-0 tie with Cadillac in Week 3, the Sabers were essentially unmatched, outscoring opponents 332-61 with an 8-0-1 record that season.

“Other than the one blemish — the tie — we rolled over most everybody,” Niesen said. “It wasn’t like a tight win here, a tight win there. We beat some really big schools.”

Niesen recalls, specifically, a Week 2 game against Carmel Catholic of Mundelein, Ill.

“They had 101 guys dressed or something like that,” he said. “They came walking down the stairs and it looked like there was a thousand of them.”

Seeing only 21 Sabers warming for the game, Carmel’s coach approached Ciccone with an offer.

“He walked over and asked if he’d want him to start the second or third string to make it ‘a little more competitive,’” Niesen said with a chuckle. “Ciccone just said, ‘Well no, why don’t you just give us what you’ve got.’ He said, ‘Ok, but we’ll call them off if we have to.’

“We beat them 46-7, I think,” he said, simply. “And that’s the kind of mentality we had. There was never a thought about losing.

“It was always, ‘we’re going out to do our job, and when we do that, we win.’”

‘NO GOOD, BUT STATE CHAMPS’

Niesen still has a copy of the letter Ciccone sent to every Class A, B and C team in the state that finished the 1968 season ranked in the top 10.

“After our junior year, he sent it to all those schools, offering to play them at their place in ‘69,” he said. “He wanted us to play the toughest teams we could find.”

Only one team responded: Class B Oscoda, who accepted to meet MCC for the final game of the season.

By the time the two faced each other, Oscoda was ranked 3rd in its division, while the Sabers were 3rd in the state for Class C.

“The opening kickoff, I got the ball and everybody blocked perfectly,” Niesen recalled. “Everything just opened up.

“I was going down the center of the field, and I had one guy left,” he said. “I was thinking about what I was going to do to juke him, running full speed, and then Phil Kroll ran past me and knocked down the guy down.

“I scored the touchdown untouched,” he said. “That’s the kind of effort we had and gave each other.”

The Sabers went on to beat the bigger Oscoda team, 30-14, making their final case for a state championship, which was to be determined days later by the final United Press International Class C poll.

The scene in school that Monday would be seared into the Sabers’ memories forever.

“Coach Ciccone was in the office, and we were all outside of it, sitting in chairs, waiting for the call,” Niesen said. “There was a pep assembly going on — somebody giving a motivational speech or something to the rest of the school.

“We heard the phone ring and listened,” he recalled. “We heard him say, ‘Ok. … Ok. … Yeah, ok. … Thank you.’”

With bated breath, the boys waited a few minutes more.

“He hung up, and a little while later opens the door and says something like, ‘You guys are no good, but you’re state champs,’ and the place just exploded.”

The team rejoiced with each other and spread it through the school, running down the halls and breaking into the gym.

“That poor assembly was over immediately,” Kroll said with a laugh, recalling that school let out early that day as well.

“It was pandemonium, and kind of surreal,” he added. “You worked and worked and worked so hard that whole season. I guess we would have accepted it if we weren’t (state champs), but it was almost like there could be no other way.

Niesen agreed.

“It was almost like it was meant to be,” he said. “Of course, that night we went around town honking horns, just celebrating. It was a special, special time and a special group of people. Things sometimes just fall into place, and it did for us.”

LASTING BOND

Ciccone stayed for just one more season after that championship year, before answering a call to return home to Pennsylvania.

Niesen — who earned All-America status — went on to have a storied four-year football career at Michigan State University.

Time took the rest of the Sabers through their own twists and turns of life, but 50 years later that bond still exists.

“One thing Ciccone used to say was, ‘You think this is hard, wait until you get out in life. See how hard that is,’” Kroll recalled. “And that’s really what he was doing: preparing us for life. And he did, in a lot of ways.

“I’m not saying that he helped me directly when I’ve had to face some tough things in my lifetime, but without learning how to buck up from my time with him, I’m sure those challenges would have been much more difficult on me.”

Niesen echoed that sentiment.

“Life’s always going to give you a knock here and there, but you don’t let it beat you,” he said. “You’re a fighter, so you stay in the game.”

Sadly, some of the Sabers have passed on. Their beloved coach died in 1981.

On Friday, however, Ciccone will be represented by his wife and family, who will join many of the players from that championship team for the homecoming parade. And at halftime of the game, the 1969 Sabers will be honored.

“Every guy on that team, I think, has lived a richer life because of that year,” Niesen said.

When they take the field once again — now in their 60s — they’ll do so as men by any measure.

But it won’t just be a championship they’ll celebrate. They’ll be there to toast the time they came of age.