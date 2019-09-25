WSCC to host college night Oct. 7

SCOTTVILLE – Representatives from over 40 colleges, universities and military organizations are coming together to help college-bound students plan their futures during the annual “College Night” in the West Shore Community College Recreation Center.

The event, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on October 7, is designed for high school students, their parents, and anyone interested in comparing a variety of programs offered by colleges or universities. Financial aid and scholarship information will be available.

Some of the colleges in attendance include University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Oakland University. Representatives from the military and WSCC Financial Aid Office will be present.

Earlier in the day, WSCC students wishing to transfer will be able to meet with college and university representatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium.

“College Night is another way West Shore serves its community by bringing all these institutions together under one roof and a great way for students to start planning the next step in their educational journey,” said dean of student services Chad Inabinet.

Further information about College Night is available by contacting Student Services at 231-843-5503 or admissions@westshore.edu