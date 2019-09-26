Bobcats sweep Lakers

BEAR LAKE — Brethren made the short trip to Bear Lake for a West Michigan D-League showdown on Thursday. The Lakers proved gracious hosts as the Bobcats swept Bear Lake 25-16, 26-15 and 25-19.

“The girls just had this mentality going into it that something has to change,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “They were very driven. I’m very proud of them. I don’t think it’s anything that I said, but something clicked when they were talking in the locker room before the game started and it really helped.”

Brethren’s Summer Young opened the night with an ace as the Bobcats roared out to a 6-0 lead. The Lakers scored six unanswered to cut Brethren’s lead to 22-16, but that was as many points as Bear Lake could muster and the Bobcats took the first set.

“We just weren’t having a good night,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “Sometimes, our seniors kind of got down. When they get down, the whole team gets down. It just wasn’t a good feeling on the court for the girls tonight at all.”

Bear Lake entered the contest fresh off a four-set loss at Manistee Catholic Central on Tuesday while the Bobcats fell at home to Marion.

Megan Cordes led Brethren with four aces and three kills, Young added three aces and a block, Eleni Guenther recorded two aces and A.J. Dull added one kill and one ace.

Bear Lake’s Hailey Omar opened Set 2 with an ace but the Bobcats quickly recovered to take a 3-2 lead. Brethren led throughout the rest of the frame and an ace by Cordes gave the second set to the Bobcats.

“They’re quick, they move, they talk, they attack,” Evans said of Brethren. “They were very aggressive on offense. We just weren’t able to play well tonight.”

Omar finished with five aces and one kill, Zoey Sutton added one kill and two aces, Marissa Frisbie finished with five digs and Lydia DeLeeuw recorded three digs and an ace.

“Our serves weren’t that bad,” Evans said. “But our basic stuff, like passing the ball, was just not working tonight at all. We have a lot of work to do.”

Brethren led early in the final stanza but the Lakers were tied as late as 14-14 in what was their most competitive set. The Bobcats closed the game with an 11-5 run to complete the sweep.

“They were picking on our weaknesses that they were finding here and there,” Miltgen said. “I changed up my set the last game and my girls were a little bit confused and I think Bear Lake noticed it and picked on it.”

Both teams next compete on Tuesday in WMDL matchups that have a JV start time of 6 p.m. Brethren hosts Baldwin and the Lakers travel to Big Rapids Crossroads.