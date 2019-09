The Knights of Columbus welcome all to take part in their Fall Dinner event, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the St. Joseph Parish Center — located at 249 6th Street.

Jerry Zupin and the Brother Knights will prepare baked chicken, roast pork, polish sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, green bean casserole, sweet and sour cabbage, corn and homemade desserts. Take out is available.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Knights of Columbus.