Leaf peeping: Visitors bureau tracks best color travel tips

MANISTEE – As the days grow shorter and the nights become colder, upper Michigan’s 19 million acres of forests transform into the brilliant gold and crimson of autumn.

Manistee County is no secret to dedicated “leaf peepers,” whose travel centers around fall color viewing. From mid-September through late October, thousands of these tourists will flock to northern Michigan to enjoy the area’s colorful foliage.

In 2015, USA Today ranked M-22 as “America’s Favorite Scenic Autumn Drive.” The 116-mile stretch of highway competed against 19 other scenic locations, including Hocking Hills Byway in Ohio and Maine’s Historic Route 1.

According to Kathryn Kenny, executive director of Visit Manistee County, the area may have had a leg up in this competition: Northern Michigan boasts two distinct color seasons.

“The fall season is a key draw to our beautiful part of the state, and we are so fortunate to have two distinct phases that extend our season,” said Kenny. “Our inland region shows earlier signs of fall color, and our Lake Michigan coastline stays green longer with warmth from the lake.”

Visit Manistee County has introduced a series of fall color planning tools, designed to help tourists and locals plan their autumn activities for prime colors during both coastal or inland peaks. Their tools denote color change as the season progresses.

“We want to make it easy for visitors to find everything they need to have a wonderful autumn getaway, while enjoying the longer color season here,” Kenny said.

While the area’s vibrant reds, yellows and oranges can be enjoyed throughout much of the season, Northwest Michigan is expected to see its peak leaf color between Oct. 12-19, according to the foliage prediction map at SmokyMountain.com.

For earlier colors, the visitors bureau recommends the inland tour of US-31. This three hour, 175 mile route features the mature hardwoods of Manistee National Forest.

The coastline route, along with the nationally recognized M-22 highway, is suggested for later fall color tours.

As of Sept. 26, the inland tour has already begun showing early signs of color, while coastal leaves are still holding onto their olive coloration, according to the fall color dial on the visitor bureau’s website.

For more information, go to the Visit Manistee County website at www.visitmanisteecounty.com/fallcolor, which features a 36-page downloadable fall color guide; color dials; update videos; and recommended driving routes with food, shopping, lodging and activity suggestions.