Master gardener, Connie Veverica will present a gardening workshop at Patina Designs — located at 4850 Main Street, Onekama — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Veverica’s “Bulbs and Bees” presentation will include information on bee-friendly bulbs and a bulb planting demonstration.

Attendees will receive a free bulb and may enjoy warm milk and honey.