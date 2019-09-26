Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for Friday

The Manistee United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The church, located at 387 First St, in Manistee, is urging eligible donors to give blood to help maintain a diverse blood supply for patients who depend on lifesaving transfusions.

To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code: ManisteeMich or call 1 (800) RED CROSS, 1 (800) 733-2767. For additional help making an appointment you may contact the church office at (231) 723-6219.