Registration open for Healthy Aging Programs

MANISTEE — In keeping with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan’s (AAANM) primary goal, to help seniors age with independence, dignity and quality of life, the Agency is offering three free Healthy Aging workshops in Manistee, all beginning on Oct. 16.

These Healthy Aging Programs empower seniors to take a more active role in managing their particular health condition.

In addition to providing nationally-recognized programs, these free, multi-session, interactive workshops give seniors a forum to share their experiences, help others and learn from others. All of the workshops take place at the Education Center at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, located at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Creating Confident Caregivers® is a six-session, evidence-based program that provides family caregivers with information and skills for effective caregiving of a family member living with memory loss at home. Respite care may be available upon request. This workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20 in Classroom 2.

Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is a six-session, evidence-based program, developed by Stanford University and offered world-wide, to empower adults with diabetes to become better self-managers of their health condition. The workshop is open to family caregivers and those with prediabetes. Funding is provided by the Lions of Michigan and the Lions Clubs International Foundation. It will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20 in Classroom 2.

Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop is a six-session, evidence-based program, developed by Stanford University and offered world-wide to empower adults with chronic pain to become better self-managers of their health condition. The workshop is also open to family caregivers. The workshop offered in collaboration with Michigan State University Extension (MSUE). Funding is supported by a State Opioid Responses grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20 in Classroom 1.

Space is limited per class and pre-registration is required. Call 1-800-442-1713 to register or for more information, or visit online at www.aaanm.org/workshop-registration.