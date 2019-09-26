Sensabaugh selected to fill vacant MAPS board seat

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education may not have been in total agreement on who they wanted to fill the open seat on their board at Wednesday’s meeting, but one thing they viewed the same was the high quality of all the candidates.

Four people expressed an interest in the seat that opened when former board member Daniela Thomas submitted her resignation on Sept. 1. By state law, the board had 30 days to fill that opening and they sought applications from the public. What they were were pleasantly surprised to find was four very qualified candidates in Pat Gustad, Jennifer Scarlata, Ashley Sensabaugh and Justine Slawinski.

When all was said and done it was Sensabaugh who was selected to fill out the final portion of term that expires Dec. 31, 2020. She will be sworn in and seated at the Oct. 9 board meeting.

Board president Dr. Paul Antal explained how the process would work as all four candidates were given five minutes to address the board and state why they wanted to fill the open board seat. Antal said he was happy to see such a good response from the community.

“We really are pleased to see such a great assortment of people from all different walks of life,” said Antal. “We know it is all volunteerism and you are doing this all out of something inside you telling you to serve to help out the kids, school and community. The board appreciates that from you and whatever happens here today, please stay involved in the schools.”

Prior to taking the vote, board member Shelley Johnson reiterated the board’s feeling about the quality of the candidates.

“You are making this a very difficult decision as all four of you are very qualified candidates,” said Johnson.

Sensabaugh and Gustad were both nominated for the opening and the first two votes of the board resulted in a 3-3 tie. Board members Jim Thompson, Paul Wehrmeister and Theresa Anderson all supported Sensabaugh while Johnson, Dale Sparks and Dr. Paul Antal voted for Gustad.

After some further discussion took place the board voted 4-2 to approve Sensabaugh to the opening with Thompson, Wehrmeistser, Anderson and Antal supporting the measure.

In her talk to the board, Sensabaugh stated her reasons for applying.

“I am a Manistee High School graduate from 2004 and have two daughters enrolled in MAPS with one at Jefferson Elementary and one at Kennedy Elementary,” said Sensabaugh.

“I am a stay at home mom and love to do anything I can to help with the schools.”

Sensabaugh said one of her goals if she was put on the board was to make more people aware about MAPS.

“One of biggest things is the website is fantastic and there is so much information there, but so many people don’t seem to see it,” she said. “So that would be one of my goals would be a way for the people to see the information.”

She said it also pleased her to hear Centra Wellness was allowed to rent out some space at Madison Elementary because that type of support is important.

“One of my daughters is actually autistic and now she is happily at Jefferson for her second year,” said Sensabaugh.

Following the vote, superintendent Ron Stoneman said he was impressed with all of the candidates.

“I have been a superintendent for 17 years and been through this process in many different districts, but the first time here,” said Stoneman. “This is the first time I have experienced genuine candidates who are here for the right reason. I have never experienced that, as there always is a hidden agenda or an axe to grind. So I really appreciate this and am not going to forget your names. I plan to hold you to contributing as well as challenging me and my staff.”

Board member Dale Sparks also spoke at that time, telling those who were not selected on Wednesday evening not to be discouraged because there would be another opening next year. Sparks said he is not going to seek re-election in November 2020, meaning there will be an open seat. He wanted to give everyone ample time to consider applying for the opening.

Stoneman said finding candidates can be difficult in school board elections.

“In this day and age with the hardships we are having, we sometimes struggle to have candidates,” said Stoneman. “So please, if there is an opening and you are interested consider it.”

Board members also took action to approve awarding bids for the total secure vestibule project at the Manistee Middle/High School in the amount of $175,373 which was $7,172 over the estimated cost for the project of $168,201. The work will make a secure entrance to the building that will require two steps to enter the building instead of just being admitted into the commons area.

The project is being paid for with general repair school funds so the board was really only approving one item on the bid list that exceeded the administration’s $25,000 limit for spending. That item was an $85,547 bid from Voc Glass for the items to be used on the project.

“All the other work besides the glass and aluminum is below the $25,000 threshold,” said Stoneman. “The overall cost of the project is $7,172, but we do have a $10,000 contingency in there. It is a simple enough project where we feel we will re-capture that $10,000 at the end of the project.”

Stoneman said he expects the work to begin soon.

“I believe the start is still in October,” said Stoneman.